Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for This Week's Bowl Games
Be careful with opt-outs, injuries and transfers, but Bowl season offers value on Game Totals starting this week
There's a simple truth about betting on college football that many overlook: Money made on the Myrtle Beach Bowls is the same as money made on a College Football Playoff game.
With that in mind here are five bowl games scheduled for this weekend that offer value on the game total.
Georgia Southern vs Ohio Game Total Prediction
Right out of the gate we have an interesting matchup between two teams that have combined to average just over 53 points per game and a total set at 48.5.
Georgia Southern's prolific offense is averaging over 30 points per contest and the Eagles defense gives up even more points, finishing at No. 106 nationally in points allowed.
Miami's offense is not as powerful, but they'll score enough to get this game to 49.
Pick: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio OVER 48.5
Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Game Total Prediction
It's tempting to lean over with these two offensive-heavy teams, but a total sitting at 59.5 is a bridge too far.
Neither team has played since November 25th, so I'm expecting some rust on the offensive end and just enough stops on defense to keep this number on the under.
It may be uncomfortable, but I expect it to pay off in the end.
Pick: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana UNDER 59.5
Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Game Total Prediction
Appalachian State is averaging 33.9 points per contest on their own, scoring at least 19 in every contest and more than 30 seven times.
The Mountaineers' once proud defense isn't the same as some years in the past and ranks in the lower half of the FBS defensive numbers.
Miami, meanwhile, averaged 24 points per contest themselves, while giving up only 15.8, good enough for fifth lowest in the nation, behind four Big 10 teams.
I'm just wondering if the RedHawks have seen any offenses like this Mountaineer crew led by Joey Aguilar and his 33 touchdown passes and 3,546 yards.
This number indicates the books believe in the Miami defense more than the Appalachian offense, while I tend to believe the opposite is the way to go..
Pick: Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State OVER 44.5
New Mexico State vs Fresno State Game Total Prediction
This is not your grandpa's New Mexico State team and the Aggies are a well-coached team as Auburn found out a few weeks back.
The hesitation from me comes from what I saw with my own eyes in the CUSA Championship Game against Liberty as the Flames totaled 712 yards of offense against Jerry Kill's team. Yikes.
Not every offense can do what Liberty does, but the Bulldogs can move the ball and put up points and the Aggies will do the same.
While it won't necessarily be an up-and-down-the-field type game, these teams will do enough offensively to surpass the 51.5 total.
Pick: New Mexico State vs Fresno State OVER 51.5
UCLA vs. Boise State Game Total Prediction
Many thought Chip Kelly saved his job with a win over Southern Cal back on November 18, only to have his team turn around and get pole-axed by Cal the next weekend.
Is he still safe if the Bruins lose to Boise State?
The Bruins have struggled to score at times against better defenses, scoring 7 against Utah, Arizona State and Cal, while totaling 10 against Arizona.
Meanwhile, Boise State comes in blazing after a midseason coaching change and averaging 38.7 points in their last three games, but whose quarterback has entered the transfer portal and since committed to Arkansas.
This means Boise State will be down to QB3 and screams under, with the Bruins struggles to score.
However, hidden in the Bruins offensive frustration is the fact that they move the ball well and, despite being tied for 91st in points scored, they're 46th in total offense.
I'm betting UCLA will convert some of those yards to points and get this one over the number, which has dropped, and perhaps save Kelly's job along the way.
Pick: UCLA vs Boise State OVER 48.5
