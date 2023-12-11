UCLA vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for LA Bowl
College football betting preview, predictions and best bets for the LA Bowl between UCLA and Boise State.
By Reed Wallach
Boise State used a spark from interim head coach Spencer Danielson to win its final three games and the Mountain West Championship in the wake of firing head coach Andy Avalos.
Now, the MWC champs are heading to the LA Bowl to take on UCLA on Saturday, Dec. 16, the first day of the 2023 bowl season. With the transfer portal open, Boise State's quarterback Taylen Green entered the portal, leaving the Broncos without an answer at quarterback at the moment, how is that impacting the point spread?
We got you covered with our full betting preview of the LA Bowl below.
Don't miss out on any of our bowl coverage, which you can find HERE!
Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000 when you follow the link below! Get started now.
UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Boise State vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Boise State is 7-5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UCLA is 5-7 ATS this season
- Boise State is 1-2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- UCLA has gone UNDER in 10 of 12 games this season
- Boise State has gone OVER in three of four games as an underdog this season
Boise State vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Boise State Record: 8-5
- UCLA Record: 7-5
Boise State vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Ashton Jeanty: There's a chance Boise State is starting its third string quarterback with Green in the transfer portal, which means this can be a heavy workload for Jeanty, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 1,262 yards this season and added another 552 in the passing game. He has a total of 19 touchdowns for the Broncos in 2023.
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: Garbers left the first quarter of the team's regular season finale against Cal with an injury, but the expectation as of this writing is that he will play in this bowl game. The Bruins offense struggled at times, especially in the passing game, outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass while cycling through the likes of Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee.
Boise State vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
If Green doesn't play, the Boise State passing game is going to take a massive hit. The team turned to Maddux Madsen during the year, who suffered a season ending injury, so the team is thin under center. As of now, CJ Tiller is the only other QB on the depth chart, a true freshman.
Green did open the door for returning, and could play in this game, so make sure to stay up to date on this front.
This will be a stiff test for the Broncos offense anyway against one of the most stout defenses in college football, but one that won't be without questions as well. Bruins first year defensive coordinator D'Anthony Lynn took the same job at USC already and won't be coaching this game. He built a unit that is 11th in EPA/Play and 17th in success rate.
I believe UCLA still poses a talent advantage against Boise State's hamstrung offense and should dictate the terms of the game even without its DC. However, I'm not sure the Bruins offense, which has struggled all season will put up a big number on the scoreboard. UCLA scored more than 28 points just once in the final five games of the regular season, scoring 10 or fewer three other times.
While this is a Mountain West defense, UCLA hasn't been explosive on offense all season.
Given all the questions, my look right now is on the under.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!