Best College Football Game Total Bets to Make for Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season finds us with a dearth of big-time games, but what we have noticed is that some rivalry matchups between former PAC-12 rivals now reside in the earlier portion of the season and that gives us some choices when looking at game totals.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Wisconsin Badgers Game Total Prediction
In previous seasons this game might be close to an automatic under and even this season the teams have combined to go under three times in four total games.
On the flip side, Alabama has scored 105 points in two games and while the competition hasn't been to the Big Ten level, it's clear the Tide can score despite their struggles against South Florida last week.
For me, the question is will Wisconsin reach 17 to give this game a chance to hit the over and I believe the answer is yes.
Perhaps a garbage time touchdown gets the Badgers there, or maybe the Tide is looking forward to the off week before Georgia.
Or maybe Alabama puts up 45 on their own.
PICK: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Wisconsin Badgers OVER 50.5
LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks Game Total Prediction
The total in this game has already dropped a point, from 50.5 to 49.5 because other bettors see what I do: Two bad offenses.
The teams have combined to go under in three of four contests on the season and I see more of that ahead in this game.
Despite the 31 points put up by an opportunistic South Carolina team at Kentucky last week, I don't see that history repeating itself against the Tigers.
The Gamecocks are at home and the strength of their team is the defensive line that totalled five sacks last week and they will likely be inspired by a partisan crowd.
Expect ugly offensive performances on both sides and a lower scoring game.
PICK: LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks UNDER 49.5
Oregon Ducks vs Oregon State Beavers Game Total Prediction
Our third matchup in which the teams have combined for three unders in four games on the season.
Neither team has shown the propensity to rack up the points this season with Oregon totaling an uninspired 24 against Idaho, before putting up 37 against Boise and Oregon State scoring 38 against Idaho State before hitting just 21 against South Dakota State last week.
Last season this was a 31-7 Oregon pounding, but the three seasons before that the over covered easily.
I'm bucking the trend here as both teams have gone under in four of the last five games, but I expect Oregon's offense to finally hit on all cylinders and smash the Ducks on the way helping this game exceed the total.
PICK: Oregon Ducks vs Oregon State Badgers OVER 49.5
