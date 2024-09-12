Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 3
The first couple of weeks of college football have not gone exactly as I had planned, but luckily for me the season continues this week.
That said, there aren't a lot of big-time games to focus on this week, but there's enough on the bone to find these three team totals that I like.
Arizona State Sun Devils vs Texas State Bobcats Team Total Prediction
GJ Kinne has the Bobcats rolling in San Marcos and they've put up 83 points in the first two games of the season and posting a 2-0 record.
You would expect Texas State to be fired up for a Big 12 opponent on ESPN on a Thursday night with all eyes on the once proud program south of Austin.
This is a different animal than Lamar or UTSA though and I expect the Bobcats will face some jitters, not to mention a better defense than they've seen to date.
Last season Texas State shocked Baylor to open the season then fell flat and scored 13 the next week.
The Bobcats are a darling of the upset crowd and that may happen, but I expect a lower scoring Thursday night game.
PICK: Texas State Bobcats UNDER 29.5 points
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction and Pick
The Alabama Crimson Tide come rolling into Camp Randall Stadium as 15.5 point favorites and I expect they'll win by that much or more on Saturday.
Sure, the 42-16 final against USF is misleading, but the Tide will be looking forward to an off week before the showdown with Georgia on September 28th.
The Badgers have been rather pedestrian in wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota, scoring 28 and 27 points respectively, but that's Wisconsin football.
Alabama wins comfortably in the end, but I think Wisconsin scores at least 17, even if it takes a garbage-time touchdown.
PICK: Wisconsin Badgers OVER 16.5 points
LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction and Pick
LSU hasn't inspired confidence with a loss to USC and a lackluster win over Nicholls in their first two games.
South Carolina meanwhile, almost lost to Old Dominion before pulling away from Kentucky in the second half in one of the ugliest football games of the week. It just means more.
I'm not sure LSU is great, or even good on defense, but I still doubt South Carolina's offense as despite the 31 points, the Gamecocks totaled just 252 total yards on the day.
The Gamecocks relied on short fields and a pick-six, which is certainly a winning formula, but it's questionable if it's sustainable week to week.
For this week, I'm guessing the answer is no.
Pick: South Carolina Gamecocks UNDER 20.5 points
