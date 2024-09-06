Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 2 (Back the Longhorns)
Last week could have gone better for my team total picks, but in some sense week one is the preseason and I'm gathering data.
I feel more comfortable with my picks this week, but this is a results oriented business and time will tell if that feeling is justified.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texas Longhorns vs Michigan Wolverines Team Total Prediction
What better way to kick off Week 2 than an early matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.
As expected, Texas manhandled Colorado State by a score of 52-0, while Michigan was rather pedestrian in their 30-10 win over Fresno State.
The spread and game totals point to an implied score of somewhere around 24-17 in favor of the Longhorns, which explains why the number for Texas sits at 24.5.
The hook could certainly bite me in this one and I would typically be on the under in this situation, but the Longhorns are loaded and out to prove that they are finally back.
A guy named Auburn, kicking for Texas helps the Longhorns beat Michigan and hit 27 points.
PICK: Texas Longhorns OVER 24.5 points
Virginia Cavaliers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Team Total Prediction
The folks in Charlottesville are very excited about quarterback Anthony Colandrea and it's easy to understand why.
The sophomore threw for almost 2,000 yards in an injury-riddled freshman campaign and opened 2024 with 297 yards, a couple of touchdown passes and a 211.1 passer rating against Richmond, while adding another 49 yards and a score on the ground.
Wake also opened with FCS fodder and trailed in the second quarter before pulling away for an easy 45-13 win over North Carolina A&T.
Colandrea and the Cavs could make me look foolish, but this is a step up in play with the game at Wake Forest.
Colandrea was up and down in 2023 and perhaps has matured into a steady performer this season, but I want to see it first, on the road, against an ACC team.
PICK: Virginia Cavaliers UNDER 27.5 points
Appalachian State vs Clemson Tigers Team Total Prediction
It's easy to overreact to Clemson's offensive performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in week 1 as the Tigers looked ill-equipped to deal with the Bulldogs defense.
That's part of this analysis, but the other part is Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik's inconsistency and the Tigers aimless direction on offense.
I'm not a big fan of the "no offensive identity" phrase, because it's only used when the offense stinks, but I had no idea what Clemson was trying to accomplish when they had the ball last week.
The Tigers will do enough to get the win, but asking this team to go north of 35 points this early in the season will be a tall task, even against a Sun Belt team.
PICK: Clemson Tigers UNDER 35.5 points
