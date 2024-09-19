Best College Football Game Total Bets to Make for Week 4
Coming off a winning week this early in the season in college game totals is encouraging, as we have little to go on preseason in the college game.
This week we look at a Friday night Big Ten matchup and two matchups in the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the lack of big games on the schedule requires me to call an audible.
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction and Pick
College football requires contrarian thinking and thinking outside the box at times.
This is such a time as almost every trend suggests an under in this game, including six of the last nine matchups between these two schools hitting the under.
I don't care as I see the over hitting here in a Friday night game in what will likely be a charged atmosphere in Lincoln.
I'm not saying it'll be a touchdown fest, but all we need is a 24-21 type game for this number to hit.
PICK: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Nebraska Cornhuskers OVER 43 points
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Clemson Tigers Prediction and Pick
After being held to a field goal against Georgia in the opener, the Tigers unleashed 66 points on Appalachian State before taking last week off.
Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack lost Grayson McCall in last week's win over Louisiana Tech and have turned to freshman C.J. Bailey.
While Bailey is inexperienced, he's not necessarily a downgrade from McCall and he did complete 13 of 20 passes in relief of McCall last week.
I've previously indicated that I like the North Carolina State team total over and that will help this game total also hit the over.
Clemson is favored by over 20 and if the Tigers geta sizeable lead at home they will play a ton of backups and inexperienced players that could lead to a backdoor cover.
North Carolina Wolfpack vs Clemson Tigers OVER 47 points
California Golden Bears vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction and Pick
I never thought I'd live to see the day that this is a conference matchup and an Atlantic Coast Conference one at that, but here we are.
The Bears have played an eclectic schedule that includes UC Davis, Auburn and San Diego State to open the season.
None of those teams scored more than 14 points (Auburn) and all three gained a loss, including Auburn on the road.
Florida State on the other hand is 0-3 and has scored no more than 21 points with D.J. Uiagalelei at the helm.
Both teams play a style that lends itself to a lower-scoring game, and that's how I see this one playing out.
There's always the chance of a defensive or special team score, but I'd be surprised if this game reaches 40.
PICK: California Golden Bears vs Florida State Seminoles UNDER 44.5 points
