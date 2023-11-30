Best College Football Over/Under Bets for Conference Championship Week
Overs aren't always the smart play in Conference Championship Games.
College football rules lend themselves to points being scored, and when we think of Conference Championship Games, we generally think of explosive offenses and high-scoring games.
But, sometimes there's value in investigating the other side.
Such is the case for this week's Conference Championship games where there's value on both sides of the points total, depending on the matchup.
New Mexico State vs. Liberty OVER/UNDER Prediction
I've made myself clear on Liberty previously, and simply put this team is an offensive powerhouse that I expect to hit at least 40 points on Friday. Did I mention this game is in the Flames' home stadium?
This will be the second time this season these teams meet in Lynchburg, with the first resulting in a 33-17 Liberty win way back in Week 2, so the under should be the play right?
Not for me, as that was before the Flames became a well-oiled machine on offense.
With the Aggies more than capable of adding 17 or 20 to the total, if they avoid the turnover bug, that will push this past the number.
Pick: OVER 55.5
Oregon vs. Washington OVER/UNDER Prediction
There is some thought that the under is the play, here citing the high total and both teams being 7-4 to the under this season.
On the flip side, these teams combined for 69 points earlier this season in the Huskies' win, and both teams possess lethal quarterbacks. Plus, this game is being played indoors in Las Vegas.
While there are arguments on each side, I'm taking the over in this one as I think the offenses for both sides run the show.
Pick: OVER 66.5
Texas vs. Oklahoma State OVER/UNDER Prediction
Two good offenses meet in the Big 12 title game, but one team has a much better defense and it's the team with the Longhorns on their helmets.
Texas comes in 27th in total defense, 14th in scoring defense and the best third down defense in the land, not to mention having better athletes all over the field.
The Longhorns get their points on offense, but strangle the Cowboys enough to keep this one under in an effort to impress the College Football Playoff committee.
Pick: UNDER 55.5
Georgia vs. Alabama OVER/UNDER Prediction
Herm Edwards once said, "You play to win the game," and that's exactly what I expect out of the Bulldogs in this one.
Auburn ran for 244 yards on the Crimson Tide last week, and I see more of the same coming from Georgia, which will shorten the game and limit scoring on both sides.
The history of the SEC Championship Game screams over, but this is a situational play and one where the previous games have absolutely nothing to do with handicapping this one.
Pick: UNDER 54.5
Louisville vs. Florida State OVER/UNDER Prediction
Florida State will take the field with a backup quarterback, the 11th-best scoring defense and the fifth best third down defense in the land in the ACC Championship.
Tate Rodemaker threw for all of 134 yards last week on 25 attempts and I expect that would be the high end for this week.
Similar to last week, I expect FSU to struggle at the start and then find its groove, all the while not asking Rodemaker to do too much or jeopardize the team's playoff chances.
A conservative offense and a stifling defense lead me to the under in this one, despite the lower total.
Pick: UNDER 48.5
