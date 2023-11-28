Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Conference Championship Week
There are plenty of team totals to bet on in conference championship games this weekend. Marty Coleman breaks down his favorites here.
Except for the annual pageantry of Army-Navy classic the regular season in college football has come and gone for another year.
That means there's less games to choose from in the betting market this week, but it doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to cash in on team totals in the Conference Championship Games!
Here are six different team totals to consider betting on this week:
Liberty vs. New Mexico State Team Total Prediction
The Liberty Flames have been a juggernaut this season, reaching at least 31 points in 11 of 12 games, coming in sixth in the nation in scoring averaging 40.1 points per contest and fifth in total offense at nearly 500 yards per contest.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State hasn't been bad on defense, but it hasn't seen anything like this Liberty offense and quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has thrown for 2,941 yards and 29 touchdowns while running for 899 more.
Pick: Liberty OVER 33.5 points
Oregon vs. Washington Team Total Prediction
I'm not going to let being burned by the Ducks last week affect my pick this week, but I've gone back and forth on this one.
The verdict? Oregon gets its revenge on a neutral field and does it in style. Washington gives up 400 yards per game on average, but it isn't facing an average offense in this game, and the Huskies gave up 33 points and 541 yards to the Ducks at home in mid-October.
Bo Nix has thrown for 3,906 yards and 37 touchdowns against two interceptions on the season, and he'll have to keep up with Michael Penix Jr. on the other side, so I'm expecting more than the 69 points scored in the first meeting with the conditions being perfect inside the dome in Las Vegas.
One-loss Oregon may want to impress the committee and leave no doubt in this one, but the question is that hook on the end of the 38.
That's a real concern, but ultimately I'm not sure it matters as I have the Ducks hitting 40.
Pick: Oregon OVER 38.5 points
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Team Total Prediction
Not many teams could suffer the loss of one of the best running backs in the nation and look like it never happened. Texas is that team.
It helps that the Longhorns have one of the nation's best kickers and a bevy of stud receivers for Quinn Ewers to throw to.
Texas is also going to try and impress in order to be in playoff consideration in case chaos ensues. The Longhorns can score in too many ways for the Cowboys to hold them down for a full 60 minutes.
Pick: Texas OVER 34.5 points
Georgia vs. Alabama Team Total Prediction
All the Bulldogs need to do is win this game to get into the College Football Playoff, and I expect a more conservative game plan against the Crimson Tide, who allow just 18.6 points per game in the 2023 season.
The 30.5 total is inviting, drawing me in and making me think it'll be easy for the Dogs to hit 31.
30 is a dead number though and it's just there to temp me. It might as well be 29.5, but if it was fewer people would take the over.
The number is pushing me to take the over, but I'm going in the other direction.
Pick: Georgia UNDER 30.5 points
Florida State vs. Louisville Team Total Prediction
So far I've taken nothing but team totals for the favorites, but this game screams for the opposite tactic.
The Seminoles defense is for real (allowing just 17.1 points per game this season), and I believe the Cardinals struggle to move the ball and score. The danger here is that Louisville could get a defensive or special teams touchdown to get to the number.
While that's always a possibility, I think it's a remote one in this game and the Seminoles roll against an overrated Louisville team.
Pick: Louisville UNDER 23.5 points
Michigan vs. Iowa Team Total Prediction
The Wolverines could blow this game open and make this prediction look silly, but that's a risk I'm willing to take in this situation, as this is another team that just needs to win and another total that's a strange, dead number.
Perhaps it means nothing, but the last three times these teams have played, Michigan has scored 27, 42 and 10, coming in under this number two of three times.
We know how Iowa plays, and we've seen Michigan play an entire half without passing the ball. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that again.
Pick: Michigan UNDER 29.5 points
