Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 13 (Fade Seminoles, Buy Bulldogs)
Breaking down the best CFB team total bets to make in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
One of my favorite things about college football is the complete and utter unpredictability of the sport.
Of course, some aspects are more predictable than others and one of those is points.
To that end, I found these 6 team totals that look inviting as Rivalry Week gets going in earnest.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Team Total Prediction
Don't overthink it, that's what I keep telling myself. Texas scored at least 30 points in its first 9 games of the season and finished with 29 and 26 respectively in its last two.
Those last two were on the road. This one is in Austin and the Longhorns have hopes and dreams of the College Football Playoff.
If this was in Lubbock I might feel different, but the Longhorns are still trying to prove they're back. Playing at home with a solid kicker, four touchdowns and two field goals seems like a no-brainer.
Pick: Texas OVER 33.5 points
Oregon State vs. Oregon Team Total Prediction
Oregon comes into this one averaging a whopping 46.5 points per contest. While 81 came against Portland State, the Ducks have touched at least 33 in every game of the season.
The Beavers have had a good season, but D.J. Uiagalelei regressed a bit last week, throwing two interceptions in a loss to Washington and now has to face a raucous, nighttime environment on the road.
Oregon State is 29th overall in total defense, so It may not be easy and it may come late, but I'm taking the Ducks to get to 38.
Pick: Oregon OVER 37.5 points
Ohio State vs. Michigan Team Total Prediction
Nothing screams defensive battle like late November in the upper Midwest with a high temperature in the 30s.
Except that hasn't been the recent history for these two rivals. In the last 4 contests (the teams did not play in 2020) these two teams have averaged more than 80 points per game.
That number has come down over the last two years, but even then the teams still combined for 68.5 points between them.
Points will be scored, after all it's college football where crazy things happen, sometimes repeatedly in the same game. Blocked punts, flea flickers, trick plays, expect it all in this one.
Add in the potential for an overtime or two and you have a recipe for the Wolverines to score in the high 20s at a minimum.
Pick: Michigan OVER 24.5 points
Alabama vs. Auburn Team Total Prediction
This one's a little more difficult in that the hook is on the other side of a key number at 31.5 for Alabama and some believe Auburn has what it takes to cover the spread.
Normally I would agree that this would be a good spot to be contrarian and play the Crimson Tide under, counting on Auburn to rebound playing at home after a terrible loss in addition to the hook on the end of 31.
But I can't get over New Mexico State running roughshod over the Tigers on their own field and getting $1.85 million to do it.
The hook caused pause, but Alabama has something to prove after we all threw dirt on them back in September.
Pick: Alabama OVER 31.5 points
Florida State vs Florida Team Total Prediction
What an unfortunate turn of events for the Seminoles and Jordan Travis last Saturday.
Fortunately for the Seminoles, this Florida defense gives up almost 400 yards per game.
Still, there's something to be said for Travis' play-making ability and turning nothing into something and sometimes nothing into points.
In the end, you can't discount the 27 touchdowns Travis has accounted for this season (20 passing, 7 rushing). While many will argue that's baked into the Seminoles total, Tate Rodemaker isn't facing North Alabama this week.
Pick: Florida State Under 28.5 points
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Team Total Prediction
Despite the nation's longest winning streak, Georgia doubters persist.
Kirby Smart's team has reached 40 points six times this season and I'm not sure they tried real hard in some of the others.
How hard will they try with the Crimson Tide on deck next week?
Georgia Tech is improved on offense and Georgia has taken a quarter step back on defense. Add in the craziness of college football and I'm not overly confident the Jackets won't put 20 on the board, as 5 teams, including Vanderbilt and Auburn, have done on Georgia this year.
I am confident the Georgia offense will want to score and score and score.
We can quibble whether it'll be 42, 45, 49 or more, but I'm taking the over on Georgia's total.
Pick: Georgia OVER 41.5 points
