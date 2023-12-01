Best College Football Prop Bets for Appalachian State vs. Troy in Sun Belt Championship
By Reed Wallach
Troy looks to make it back-to-back Sun Belt Championships on Saturday on its home field against surging Appalachian State.
You can read more on how we are betting on his game here, but this article is going to focus on player props for this Sun Belt Championship Game, including Troy running back Kimani Vidal and his ability to put pressure on the Appalachian State defense.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have scored 26 or more in five straight, how can they get past a vaunted Troy defense?
Best Prop Bets for Appalachian State vs. Troy in Sun Belt Championship
- Kimani Vidal OVER 110.5 Rushing Yards
- Joey Aguilar OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
- Joey Aguilar to Throw an Interception
Kimani Vidal OVER 110.5 Rushing Yards
Appalachian State's rush defense has been poor all season, the unit is allowing nearly five yards per carry (111th in the nation) and is outside the top 100 in defensive line yards and explosive rush defense.
Now, enter the veteran Vidal, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in the last two seasons and has rushed over in six of 12 games this season.
The Mountaineers' rush defense has been poor all season and the Trojans may opt to attack on the ground in this one.
Joey Aguilar OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
Aguilar stepped in in Week 1 for Ryan Burger and the Mountaineers' offense hasn't looked back, putting a top 10 passing unit this season in terms of EPA/Pass. Aguilar has been pushing the ball down the field all season and App. State's offense is clicking at the right time.
Troy has a strong pass defense, 20th in EPA/Pass, but the Mountaineers offense has been able to move the ball against strong Sun Belt defenses like James Madison through the air, Aguilar passed for 316 yards in that upset win.
The JUCO transfer is completing nearly 63% of his passes and has cleared this mark in eight of 11 starts this season. Further, the team is not afraid to chuck the ball down the field, posting an average depth of target of 11 yards this season.
This is an elite Troy defense, more on them below, but this number is underrating the way App. State is passing the ball this season.
Joey Aguilar to Throw an Interception
Aguilar has turned Appalachian State's offense into a big play threat at all times, but it comes with taking chances, and I think it burns him at least once on Saturday.
Aguilar has tossed 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, but when you look further, he has made 27 big-time time throws to 25 turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Troy is an elite defensive front, top 50 in pass rush grade and 27th in coverage grade, and I believe they can bait the big play-hunting Aguilar into a mistake.
