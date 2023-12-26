Best College Football Prop Bets for Arizona vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl
Alamo Bowl betting preview, player prop analysis and best bets between Oklahoma and vs. Arizona.
By Reed Wallach
Arizona looks to cap an incredible season by beating another highly regarded program in Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Wildcats have been one of the best teams on both sides of the ball in a stunning 10-win season, as the team heads to its bowl game to face Oklahoma. The Sooners will be starting highly touted freshman quarterback in Jackson Arnold in an early look at the future of OU football, how should we target player props in this matchup?
We got you covered below with prop bets for Arnold, Noah Fifita and Drake Stoops!
Don't miss our full game betting preview here!
- Noah Fifita UNDER 305.5 Passing Yards
- Jackson Arnold Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Drake Stoops OVER 75.5 Receiving Yards
Noah Fifita UNDER 305.5 Passing Yards
Fifita hasn't been overly explosive, this season outside of a 527-yard outing against Arizona State in the regular season finale. He has only cleared 300 yards in two of his other seven start and will now face an Oklahoma defense that is top 25 in EPA/Pass this season and should have the entire secondary in tact for this game.
Arizona has playmakers in the passing game, but this number is too inflated following his most recent performance.
Jackson Arnold Anytime Touchdown Scorer
This prop hasn't posted yet as of this writing, but Arnold is a very likely touchdown scorer in a game with a total in the 60's and his ability to use his legs in the little action we have seen of him this season.
Arnold has appeared in five games this season, and has ran the ball 20 times for 78 yards including a touchdown.
The Sooners are set to be down both of its starting tackles so Arnold could escape the pocket early and often in this one as he looks to extend plays with his legs. Given that we haven't seen all that many reps from the highly touted recruit, we do know he can run, and I'll pounce on it.
Drake Stoops OVER 75.5 Receiving Yards
Stoops is the safety valve for the OU offense, and I expect Arnold to lean on the veteran receiver who has 96 targets on the year.
Stoops has 890 yards receiving this season, and this number is pretty much on his season long average at 74. Sure, the OU passing game may be a bit more volatile with Arnold stepping in for one of the most potent passers in the nation in Dillon Gabriel, but Stoops should be able to get to his quote in a high scoring affair on an indoor dome stadium.
