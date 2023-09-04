Best College Football Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Duke in Week 1
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup in Week 1.
The best part of Week 1 of the college football season is we're treated to not just Sunday Night Football, but we have a Monday night showdown as well as the Clemson Tigers get set to take on the Duke Blue Devils in an ACC matchup.
If you want to check out the odds for the game, our College Football Betting Analyst, Reed Wallach, broke down the odds and his prediction in his betting preview, which you can read here.
In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for the game.
Now, let's dive into my favorite player props for tonight.
Clemson vs. Duke player props
- Will Shipley OVER 78,5 rushing yards (-114)
- Jalon Calhoun OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-114)
- Cade Klubnik UNDER 262.5 passing yards (-114)
Will Shipley OVER 78,5 rushing yards (-114)
Will Shipley was arguably Clemson's best weapon last season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry for 1,182 total yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. He surpassed this total in over half their games last season. I also expect the Tigers to ease Cade Klubnik into action as his first full season as starting quarterback, which means they're going to rely on the run tonight.
That's great news for Shipley.
Jalon Calhoun OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-114)
Jalon Calhoun surpassed 57.5 receiving yards in all but four of his game last season, I don't see why he can't surpass that total in tonight's season opener, especially if you think Duke will be playing from behind and will have to play catch up.
Let's also consider Clemson had issues stopping the pass at times last season, ranking 32nd in opponent yards per pass attempt at 6.7. I think that sets up well for Calhoun on Monday night.
Cade Klubnik UNDER 262.5 passing yards (-114)
My UNDER bet on Klubnik's receiving yards comes down to usage. Not only do I think they'll ease him into the season, but with the point spread being set at 13, this game has the potential to be a blowout. If Clemson gets up big, there's a world where they pull him early to rest up for next week.
