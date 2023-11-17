Best College Football Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Washington State in Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Both Washington State and Colorado have slipped to the bottom of the PAC-12 standings, each 1-6 in league play and in need of two straight wins to qualify for a bowl game in 2023.
With two potent offenses, can we count on some big outings on Friday night? Most definitely. I have keyed in on my three favorite player props for Washington State's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in this PAC-12 after dark meeting.
Best Prop Bets for Washington State vs. Colorado in Week 12
- Cameron Ward OVER 327.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+116)
- Travis Hunter OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-133)
Cameron Ward OVER 327.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Ward's season has been up-and-down, but one thing has been consistent about it, when given the opportunity, he can cook.
While he has had duds against the likes of UCLA, who has a vaunted pass rush, he has also put up 300 or more yards in six of the other nine games this season, including 400 or more against Oregon State and Oregon.
Washington State throws the ball at the third highest rate in the country, 63%, so Ward will have plenty of opportunities to soar over this number. He'll also be going up against a Buffaloes defense that is 120th in EPA/Pass on the year and allows the 94th best yards per pass attempt mark in the country.
With a total in the 60's, I'm counting on Ward to have a big game.
Shedeur Sanders OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+116)
While the Buffs have skewed more towards the run since making a change at offensive coordinator two weeks ago, I still believe we are getting a break on the price in terms of Sanders' passing touchdowns prop.
In the last two games against a pair of elite defenses in Oregon State and Arizona, Sanders passed the ball 39 and 35 times, respectively, and tossed a pair of touchdowns in both.
Now, he gets a slumping Washington State defense that is 106th in explosive pass defense, bottom half of the nation in Pro Football Focus' coverage grading, and has allowed 30 or more in all but two conference games this season.
Sanders should put up a nice stat line in his final home game of the year.
Travis Hunter OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-133)
This number is mystifying to me as Hunter has cleared this mark in all but one game that he has played the entirety of. Hunter was shut down against an elite UCLA defense, but now gets the already stated poor Washington State defense to put up a big number.
Outside of the UCLA game, Hunter has posted receiving yard totals of 119, 73, 140, 98 and 74. Hunter is still Sanders' most reliable target in the passing game, so count on him to get to his quota on Friday night.
