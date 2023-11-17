Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Tennessee
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has taken the top spot in this week's College Football Playoff rankings and will look to build on its standing and march closer to a third straight National Championship with a win at Tennnessee.
The Vols are off a blowout loss on the road to Missouri to face Georgia, can it play spoiler? It will fall on the arm of Joe Milton, and I have a player prop for the veteran quarterback as well as Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck. Further, let's key in on Ladd McConkey, who has emerged down the stretch of the season.
Best Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Tennessee in Week 12
- Joe Milton UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
- Carson Beck OVER 285.5 Passing Yards
- Ladd McConkey OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
Joe Milton UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
The Tennessee passing game is inflated on its work against poor opponents. He averages about 29 passes per game and 228 yards per game. While the team plays fast and has been prone to putting up big numbers, we've seen the team struggle at times against the likes of Missouri (7), Florida (16) and Alabama (20) and Texas A&M (20).
After one of the best passing games in the nation last season, Milton has not been as potent, completing less than 40% of his passes 10 yards or further. Even if he is forced into a negative game script against Georgia, I don't expect successful drives via the air for Tennessee as Georgia is 14th in EPA/Pass and ninth in success rate allowed.
Carson Beck OVER 285.5 Passing Yards
The vulnerable part of the Tennessee defense is in the secondary. Tennessee's defense can get pressure, but the secondary remains questionable, 120th in completion percentage allowed and 65th in explosive pass rate.
Beck has passed for more than 300 yards in five of 10 games this season and the Tennessee defense can be had through the air. Given the fast pace of the Vols offense (second in plays per minute), the Bulldogs may get a few more cracks on offense to get Beck to 300 yards.
Ladd McConkey OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
If we think the Vols can put up a big number through the air, McConkey is likely going to play a role. The veteran receiver has only played in six games this season after starting the season out with an injury, but he has emerged over the coming weeks as Beck's favorite target.
McConkey has totaled 135, 95 and 81 receiving yards, soaring over this mark. While Brock Bowers has returned to the lineup after an ankle procedure, I still believe he is going to be limited in a way of ramping up, leaving plenty of opportunities for McConkey to push over this number yet again.
