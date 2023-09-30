Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Ole Miss in Week 5
Which players should you target in the prop market for an expected offensive exhibition
By Reed Wallach
Two high powered SEC offenses meet on Saturday night in hopes of remaining in the mix for an SEC West title.
The Ole Miss Rebels lost its SEC opener at Alabama last week while LSU has rebounded in a big way after losing to Florida State in Week 1, scoring at least 37 points in every game since. The two teams will meet with fireworks expected from both offenses, is that generating prop betting value for us sports bettors?
Here are my three favorite prop bets for this SEC matchup, including bets on Malik Nabers and Quinshon Judkins.
Best Prop Bets for LSU vs. Ole Miss
- Quinshon Judkins OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
- Malik Nabers UNDER 90.5 Receiving Yards
- Jayden Daniels OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards
Quinshon Judkins OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Judkins has been dealing with some nagging injuries this season, which has led to a drop in production for the sophomore running back, but this has become a buy point for him after he got a fairly high workload last week against Alabama, rushing 13 times for 56 yards.
The Crimson Tide have an elite defensive front, and I believe that there will be more holes for Judkins to rush through against the Tigers defense that is 96th in yards per carry and 90th in explosive rush defense this season.
There were lofty standards for Judkins entering the season, it's time to buy the dip.
Malik Nabers UNDER 90.5 Receiving Yards
This hurts considering that Nabers is a future NFL player and has been cooking in SEC play, catching 21 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games, but we need to sell at the top here.
Nabers has been doing most of his damage against man coverage, but Ole Miss ranks near the top of the country in terms of zone coverage with former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding looking to slow down explosive offenses by dropping his defensive backs off of receivers.
I believe Jayden Daniels will need to work underneath and big shots won't be there, leading me to go under this incredibly high total.
Jayden Daniels OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards
Following the same line of thinking as above, I think Daniels is going to use his legs to pick up chunk yardage with the Ole Miss defense dropping defenders back off the line of scrimmage.
While this number looks high for a quarterback, Daniels has cleared this number in two games this season and has at least 10 rushes in three of four games. I believe this matchup specifically lends itslef to Daniels being used as a runner more often, so I'll take the over here.
