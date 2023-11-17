Best College Football Prop Bets for North Carolina vs. Clemson
By Reed Wallach
North Carolina has an outside chance at the ACC title game still, but must win at Clemson in order to do that.
The Tigers qualified for a bowl game last week, but are still way short of expectations in 2023. Can the team continue its upward ascent at the end of the year with running back Will Shipley back on the field and in a favorable matchup? We got you covered with player props for Saturday, including Drake Maye's passing yards prop.
Best College Football Prop Bets for North Carolina vs. Clemson
- Drake Maye OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
- Omarion Hampton UNDER 89.5 Rushing Yards
- Will Shipley OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Drake Maye OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
While Clemson has the best passing defense in terms of success rate, the unit may be down a handful of key contributors, as stated in our upset picks column, which you can read in full here.
Maye will be the best player on the field at quarterback for North Carolina and may face a banged-up Clemson secondary that will be starting some inexperienced players in the back seven. While head coach Dabo Swinney said that the Tigers are expecting to get the likes of cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Tyler Venables, the team is likely going to be without a pair of safeties in Jayln Phillips and Marcus Tate.
I think we'll see some fireworks in this one behind the arm of Maye (more on the UNC running game below). Maye has cleared this mark in seven of 10 games this season, and I expect an eight on the way against Clemson.
Omarion Hampton UNDER 89.5 Rushing Yards
Hampton has some gaudy rushing totals over the last few weeks, rushing for 100 or more yards in five straight. However, I think we see that streak come to an end on Saturday against a stout Clemson defensive line.
Hampton went off against Duke (on 31 carries), Campbell, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Miami (24 rushes). Hampton has needed a ton of volume to get to these lofty numbers, but I don't see that being the case against Clemson's defense that ranks top 30 in line yards, yards per carry allowed and tackles for loss.
I believe UNC will need to go to a pass-heavy game script against Clemson and Hampton has a below average output for his lofty standards.
Will Shipley OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Shipley returned from a concussion last week to rush for 77 yards on 11 touches against a poor Georgia Tech rush defense. He gets a similarly poor D again in UNC, who checks in 89th in rushing success rate as well as 105th in EPA/Rush.
The junior has gone over this mark in five of nine games this season even while splitting time with Phil Mafah all season. He'll do it again on Saturday.
