Best College Football Prop Bets for Notre Dame vs. NC State in Week 2
Will Notre Dame's offense stay hot against a step up in competition?
By Reed Wallach
Notre Dame has been one of the more noteworthy teams in college football to start this season after winning a Week 0 matchup in Dublin, Ireland against Navy with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman engineering a perfect offensive game plan.
The team will face a serious step up in class in North Carolina State who has had Hartman's number dating back to his Wake Forest days, can the team draw up a sound game plan once again? What about fellow transfer Brennan Armstrong, who was most dangerous as a runner in the team's Week 1 win.
Here's how I'm betting both quarterbacks in Week 1:
Best College Football Player Props for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State
- Sam Hartman UNDER 229.5 Passing Yards
- Brennan Armstrong OVER 35.5 Rushing Yards
Sam Hartman UNDER 229.5 Passing Yards
As noted in my full betting preview, Hartman has struggled against North Carolina State in his career.
"Hartman has reignited the Irish offense, completing 82% of his passes for 445 yards with six touchdowns. However, he hasn't faced a formidable defense just yet like NC State bolsters. Hartman has started against the Wolfpack three times in the past while with Wake Forest, posting a 54% completion percentage for 868 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions with a 1-2 record."
This game could be more of a defensive struggle with North Carolina State's stout defense and ability to limit big plays on full display.
Further, Notre Dame doesn't have proven pass catchers at wide receiver. While the team was able to carve up the likes of Navy and Tennessee State, this will not be the same type of opponent. I believe the Irish will need to focus more on the ground game in a ball control setting in order to grab a win.
Brennan Armstrong OVER 35.5 Rushing Yards
Armstrong has always been a capable runner, but that was very clear in the team's Week 1 win against UConn. The Virgina transfer rushed 19 times for 96 yards, blowing past this total.
While sacks count against the quarterbacks rushing yards in this one, I believe we see Armstrong make plays with his legs yet again in this one and smash this over as well.
The Wolfpack are limited at the skill positions which could make it difficult for the Wolfpack to string together successful plays, leaving Armstrong to improvise and use his legs to pick up chunk plays.
I'm going to keep riding this rushing yards prop all the way up until N.C. State proves that it has viable players to make plays through the air or on the ground.
