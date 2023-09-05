Notre Dame vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Two transfer quarterbacks look to jump start big seasons in a marquee matchup.
By Reed Wallach
Notre Dame and North Carolina State meet in a measuring stick game for each team that has high hopes in 2023 and are still breaking in transfer quarterbacks.
North Carolina State welcomed Brennan Armstrong to the squad with a 10-point win at UConn, but will face a far tougher test on Saturday when Notre Dame comes to Raleigh with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman an an offense that looks far stronger than last year.
We'll learn a lot about each team on Saturday, so let's dig into the odds and find the best bet:
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 2-0 against the spread (ATS) this season
- North Carolina State didn't cover in Week 1
- North Carolina State went under in Week 1
- North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren is 8-11 ATS as a home underdog
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 2-0
- North Carolina State Record: 1-0
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Sam Hartman: Hartman has reignited the Irish offense, completing 82% of his passes for 445 yards with six touchdowns. However, he hasn't faced a formidable defense just yet like NC State bolsters. Hartman has started against the Wolfpack three times in the past while with Wake Forest, posting a 54% completion percentage for 868 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions with a 1-2 record.
North Carolina State
Brennan Armstrong: Armstrong didn't open up the Wolfpack vertical passing game, only passing for 155 yards, but did run for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the win. However, this is a step up in class. While the Irish haven't faced a difficult opponent yet, the team is top 10 in EPA/Pass so far this season.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
North Carolina State will need to showcase some more versatility on offense in order to keep up with what seems to be a far better than expected Notre Dame offense. However, how will Hartman and co. handle a stout defense in North Carolina State.
Hartman has struggled against the Wolfpack's 3-3-5 defense over the years, but how much of that is the slow mesh scheme from Wake Forest? We will find out on Saturday afternoon with the Irish entering as formidable favorites.
While Notre Dame has had two impressive victories, I'm going to side with the home dog at over a touchdown. The Wolfpack weren't overly impressive against UConn, the visitors had complete control of that game, posting a 54% success rate. Again, one explosive play is not going to cut against Notre Dame, but I believe that the Wolfpacks sturdy offense that has a dual-threat quarterback can keep the team within striking distance late.
In Week 1, UConn posted 75 yards on the opening drive of the game, and also scored on a 71 yard run on the first play of a drive in the third quarter. Outisde of those two drives that totaled 146 yards, the Huskies had 127 yards across 40 plays. Again, Notre Dame is far better, but I believe that even with the jump in class, the Wolfpack can keep this within one score behind a consistent offense that can take time off the clock and a defense built to limit offense's explosive play.
