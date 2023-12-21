Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse in Gasparilla Bowl
By Reed Wallach
The Gasparilla Bowl has been taking money to the over since its open, now the bowl game with the highest point total of 67.5 between Georgia Tech and UCF.
With a high total, that means there can be some big offensive performances between the likes of Knights' quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and Yellow Jackets signal caller Haynes King. How should we target both in the player prop market?
I got you covered with my three favorite player props for Friday night's bowl game. You can find our full betting preview for this one here!
Best Prop Bets for Georgia Tech vs. UCF in Gasparilla Bowl
- John Rhys Plumlee OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards
- Haynes King OVER 201.5 Passing Yards
- Malik Rutherford OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards
John Rhys Plumlee OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards
Plumlee is a run-first quarterback, who is a terror to stop in the open field. Now, he draws a favorable matchup against Georgia Tech, who has allowed the fourth most yards pre carry this season and is 112th in tackles for loss on the year. JRP will constantly be motoring forward and, given the likely shootout, needed often.
Plumlee rushed for over this mark in five of seven games he played at least three quarters and I see little reason that the Yellow Jackets will be able to stop him given the team's poor rush defense metrics all season.
Haynes King OVER 201.5 Passing Yards
King is a raw passer, but he has shown his upside this season in his first year with Georgia Tech, passing for 2,140 yards on more than seven yards per dropback. He draws a matchup against a decimated UCF secondary that could be down three defensive backs that played at least 250 snaps with cornerback Corey Thornton hitting the transfer portal and DBs Jireh Wilson and Braeden Marshall both being out or injured during the team's season finale.
This can open up the passing game for Georgia Tech that is eighth in explosive pass rate. While Kings may be just average in terms of his accuracy, he has been able to find his speedy weapons through the air and create big plays.
Malik Rutherford OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards
Speaking of weapons in the passing game, Rutherford could have a big game in the Gasparilla Bowl. While he finished the season quietly, going under this mark in four straight, those came against defenses that include Georgia, Clemson and Syracuse.
When you look at the full season workload for Rutherford, you see that there is promise, going over in six of 12 games, including getting to 60 yards in four of those games.
Given that I'm counting on a big game from both offenses, I'll take the over on Rutherford, who ran routes on more than 80% of Kings' snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.
