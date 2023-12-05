Georgia Tech vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Gasparilla Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Two efficient offenses meet in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, December 22nd.
UCF made it through its first year in the Big 12 while qualifying for bowl eligibility behind a dynamic offense behind quarterback John Rhys Plumlee while Georgia Tech was impressive in ACC play this season with transfer Haynes King thriving in his first year in the Yellow Jackets system.
How should we handicap this bowl game? You can read our full betting preview below and find a preview for every bowl game here!
Don't miss out on a chance to get a no-sweat first bet with Caesars Sportsbook by signing up below! Caesars will match your first bet up to $1,000 when you join!
Georgia Tech vs. UCF Odds, Spread and Total
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- UCF is 5-7 against the spread (ATS)
- Georgia Tech is 7-5 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech is 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- UCF is 2-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia Tech went OVER in nine of 12 games this season
Georgia Tech vs. UCF to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 22nd
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Tech Record: 6-6
- UCF Record: 6-6
Georgia Tech vs. UCF Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King has been rock solid this season with GT, completing 62% of his passes for 2,140 yards with 29 total touchdowns. While 10 interceptions is a bit of a concern, he has shown an ability to generate big plays, the Yellow Jackets are 43rd in the country in EPA/Play this season and draw a favorable matchup against a poor UCF defense.
UCF
John Rhys Plumlee: Plumlee had a leg injury that cost him a few games, but he was still dynamite when on the field, totaling north of 2,500 yards and 18 total touchdowns. The Knights offense is dynamic around JRP's ability to be a threat on the ground and through the air, and with extra prep, he should be in for a big game.
Georgia Tech vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
Both offenses should cook here, each unit is top third of the country in terms of EPA/Play and each defense is bottom third in EPA/Play on defense. Seems promising for both offenses.
Both quarterbacks are middling passers, but are threats with their legs so that opens up downfield passing attacks. Both teams are incredibly dangerous on the ground, each top 10 in yards per carry, and struggle to slow down the run, outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed.
I respect both offensive play callers in UCF's Gus Malzahn and Georgia Tech's Buster Faulkner, so I think we are looking at fireworks in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Both teams have proven they can score in bunches, the Yellow Jackets have scored 30 or more in six of 12 games in the regular season, and also let up 30 or more in seven of those games! Meanwhile, UCF has scored 30 in five games, even without JRP for some games, and allowed 30 or more in five as well.
If you can't tell, both offenses are set to go off in what should be an up-tempo, back-and-forth affair. Let's bet the over. I think this might be the highest-scoring game of the 2023 bowl season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!