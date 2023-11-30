Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama in SEC Championship
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on the SEC Championship with Georgia hosting Alabama with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
The Bulldogs' offense has been on fire of late, will Ladd McConkey find the end zone against Alabama? We're breaking down our favorite props for the biggest games on Championship Saturday, including Jalen Milroe's rushing yards prop.
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Georgia in SEC Championship
- Carson Beck OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
- Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Jalen Milroe OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards
Carson Beck OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
While Beck is off of a quiet outing against Georgia Tech, passing the ball a season-low 20 times, he's been ramping it up this season, clearing this total in three of four games.
Given that this is the SEC Championship, and Alabama rates as a top 20 defensive line in terms of line yards, this may be a pass-heavy script from the Bulldogs offense. Beck has passed the ball at least 25 times outside of last week, and with plenty of volume should be able to find some timely vertical passes against Alabama's secondary.
The Georgia offense is top 10 in terms of yards per pass attempt and Beck is completing more than 72% of his passes. It's a matter of time before Beck hits deep shots and gets over this total.
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown Scorer
McConkey has battled some injuries throughout the season, including not playing in the last week as he battled an ankle injury, but I believe this is more precaution than anything for the Bulldogs, who know that the season starts now in what is essentially a College Football Playoff quarterfinals matchup.
Again, just looking at his volume this season doesn't do justice for Georgia's wide receiver, who caught two touchdowns in the National Championship last season and another one in the SEC Championship game. Beck has looked McConkey's way plenty, getting 31 targets in six full games (he played three snaps in the Tennessee game).
It's a big game, let's lean on the reliable targets, and count on McConkey to get in the end zone.
Jalen Milroe OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards
This number may be limited considering sack yards are factored into rushing yards, but Georgia's pass rush isn't as dominant as it's been in the past. Yes, Milroe has been sacked plenty this season (Alabama has allowed a bottom 30 sack rate this season), but he has also cleared 100 yards in the two biggest games of the season, against LSU and Auburn.
Given the strength of Georgia's defense comes in the secondary, I believe there will be more quarterback-designed runs for the dual threat Milroe, who will need to be more protective of the rock and trust his legs to keep the Crimson Tide offense on schedule.
Georgia is seventh in EPA/Pass this season, but 93rd in EPA/Rush this season. I think this is going to be a big game for Milroe on the ground.
