Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Florida in Week 9
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators in an SEC showdown on Saturday.
Georgia vs. Florida prop bets
- Daijun Edwards OVER 83.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Graham Mertz UNDER 194.5 passing yards (-105)
Daijun Edwards OVER 83.5 rushing yards (-114)
Daijun Edwards is averaging 92 rushing yards per game this season along with 5.8 yards per carry.
Now, he has a favorable matchup against a Florida Gators team that has struggled to stop the run all season. The Gators are allowing 4.7 yards per rush this season, which ranks 103rd in college football. That should set up Edwards for a big game and I think there's a chance he soars over his set total of 83.5 rushing yards.
Graham Mertz UNDER 194.5 passing yards (-105)
If Florida wants any chance of upsetting Georgia, running the football is going to be the game plan to follow and give them their best opportunity to achieve the feat.
Trying to throw the ball against this Georgia defense is a terrible idea. The Bulldogs allow just 5.2 yards per pass attempt this season, the third-best mark in the nation.
While Mertz has surpassed this number in four straight starts, it's time to sell high on his stock and bet on him to struggle against this Georgia secondary.
