Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Washington in Pac 12 Championship
By Reed Wallach
Oregon and Washington meet for the second time this season following the team's thriller in Seattle which was one of the many close victories for the Huskies en route to an undefeated regular season.
The Ducks have been on a tear ever since as Bucky Irving continues to be the workhorse back on the top offense in the nation in terms of success rate, is it worth betting his rushing yards prop? I got you covered as well as a pair of Washington player props, focusing on Dillon Johnson and Rome Odunze.
Check out our betting preview here for this game, but you can also pick up some free credits by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below, make your first wager of $5 on ANY moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets when it wins!
Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Washington in PAC-12 Championship
- Bucky Irving OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards
- Dillon Johnson UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Rome Odunze OVER 5.5 Receptions
Get our pick for EVERY Conference Championship Game HERE!
Bucky Irving OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards
Irving has gone under this mark in two straight games but let's rewind to the October 14th meeting between the two teams where the Oregon bellcow back rushed the ball a season-high 22 times for 127 yards.
It makes sense for the Ducks to attack on the ground, Washington is bottom three in the country in defensive line yards as the front seven consistently gets pushed backward, which opens up rushing lanes easily. This is a big issue against Oregon, who is fourth in offensive line yards and averages nearly six yards per carry.
I think Irving is in line for another big game against the Huskies.
Dillon Johnson UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Johnson got banged up against Oregon State two weeks ago, wearing a walking boot in the lead-up to last week's game against Washington State. While he got his full workload, 21 carries for 82 yards, he averaged less than four yards per carry, the third time this season that has happened.
I believe that given his foot injury and the likely negative game script, Washington will need to lean on the run game and Johnson is taken out of the script.
Rome Odunze OVER 5.5 Receptions
It's a bit pricey, but Odunze is the No. 1 target in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the nation that is a win away from the College Football Playoff.
Odunze has cleared five receptions in the last two games and seven of 12 games. His lowest output is three (against Utah), so he does have a fairly high floor. Further, he cooked Oregon's secondary in the first meeting, catching eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
On a fast track at Allegiant Stadium, there should be plenty of passes for Michael Penix Jr. and Washington's offense, meaning plenty of targets for Odunze, and at least six catches.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!