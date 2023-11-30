Best College Football Prop Bets for SMU vs. Tulane in AAC Championship
By Reed Wallach
Tulane is one win away from back-to-back AAC Championships and get a chance to do it on its home field on Saturday afternoon.
With SMU down its starting quarterback Preston Stone, the player prop market for the AAC title game is a bit limited, but we have props on the Tulane side, including star quarterback Michael Pratt and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.
You can check out our full betting preview here for a pick on the side, but this is going to cover two Tulane-related player props for Saturday's title game.
Best SMU vs. Tulane Prop Bets for AAC Championship Game
- Michael Pratt to NOT throw an interception
- Chris Brazzell II OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Michael Pratt to NOT throw an interception
The veteran Pratt has been incredibly efficient with the ball this season, posting a 21-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. While he may have 8 turnover-worthy plays this season per Pro Football Focus, SMU's defense isn't hyper-aggressive, he only has 10 interceptions on the year, 55th in the country.
SMU's defense is good, but Pratt is playing on his home field and is not afraid to take what the defense gives him. I think the Green Wave quarterback plays a smart game and doesn't set up the Mustangs, who are onto a freshman backup quarterback in Kevin Jennings, with any short fields.
This number is lined as a near coin flip, but I'm not buying that. Go under on Pratt throwing a pick.
Chris Brazzell II OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Brazzell has had plenty of work this season, posting 670 yards on 16 yards per catch, but it's been ramped up quite a bit since the Green Wave lost fellow starter Lawrence Keys, two weeks ago, he's been putting up big numbers.
He has nine targets in each of the last two, catching seven passes against Florida Atlantic for 103 yards and a touchdown and putting up 93 yards on five catches for two touchdowns last week against UTSA.
Keep riding the hot hand and for Pratt to find Brazzell early and often.
