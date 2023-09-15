Best College Football Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Georgia in Week 3
Georgia is laying a big number in its SEC opener, how should we attack this matchup against South Carolina from a betting perspective?
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has bludgeoned South Carolina over the last three years, winning by a combined score of 133-36, as noted in our betting preview.
Considering the Gamecocks are likely going to play from behind for much of this game, is there value in betting certain players props? Let's dive into the South Carolina vs. Georgia player prop menu and find some valuable bets.
Best Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Georgia
- Spencer Rattler OVER 194.5 Passing Yards
- Xavier Legette OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
- Brock Bowers UNDER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Spencer Rattler OVER 194.5 Passing Yards
Rattler had a terrible game against Georgia last season, passing for only 118 yards in the Gamecocks 48-7 loss to the Bulldogs. However, I believe that he can push this ball downfield against a relatively green Georgia secondary (compared to prior years).
Further, Rattler is playing his best football at the collegiate level in two games (1-1). Despite getting sacked a ton against North Carolina and even being pressured against FCS foe Furman, Rattler has been balling out for the Gamecocks. He has completed more than 83% of his passes for 698 yards so far this year.
Yes, Rattler has a tall task in front of him, but this number is too low to ignore.
Xavier Legette OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
So, we think the South Carolina passing game may overachieve in this game (even if they get blown out).
Who benefits? Enter: Xavier Legette. After going over 100 yards in both games this season, we need to get less than 50 to cash this bet. Again, the team is playing Georgia, arguably the best defense in the country, but the 6'3"receiver has 15 catches on the year and is clear the top option in the South Carolina pass-happy offense.
If we think Rattler is going to go over, Lagette is likely going over too based on his usage.
Brock Bowers UNDER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Bowers is the most dangerous target in the Georgia passing game, and he is more than capable of clearing this total. However, with such a big point spread and Georgia is still searching for its Natioanl Championship upside as an offense, maybe some other players get work this weekend against the Gamecocks?
Bowers tallied 78 receiving yards in Week 1, but only had one catch for three yards in Week 2. Which one is it? I'm not certain, but he went under this total in eight of 12 games last seasons, so I believe this number is a bit inflated due to expected blowout.
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!