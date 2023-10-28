Best College Football Prop Bets for Tennessee vs. Kentucky in Week 9
One of the best games in the SEC today is a showdown between two 5-2 squads. No. 21 Tennessee hits the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
If you want to find out the odds and our college football expert, Reed Wallach's best bet for the game, be sure to check out his full betting preview here. In this article, we're taking a look at two player prop bets I'm locked in on for this SEC showdown.
If you want to get in on the action, I'd recommend doing so at Bet365. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll be treated to the best promotion that Bet365 has to offer!
Tennessee vs. Kentucky prop bets
- Jaylen Wright UNDER 57.5 rushing yards
- Devin Leary OVER 200.5 passing yards
Jaylen Wright UNDER 57.5 rushing yards
Jaylen Wright has been hot and cold this season. He's had four games of over 100 rushing yards, but two games where he failed to break 22 yards. Today's game may be a struggle for him as he and the Tennessee offense have to face a stout Kentucky run defense.
The Wildcats rank 13th in the country in opponent yards per rush attempt, allowing just 3.0 yards per rush. That's going to force the Vols to turn to their passing game early and often which should keep Wright to 57 or fewer yards on the ground.
Devin Leary OVER 200.5 passing yards
Devin Leary hasn't broken 200.5 passing yards in three-straight games, but it's time for that to change as Kentucky gets ready to take on a Tennessee defense whose secondary has stumbled in its last few games.
Tennessee has allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt this season, but over the Vols' last three games, they're allowing 7.1 yards per throw. That could leave things open for Leary to have a strong performance, exceeding 200 yards through the air.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!