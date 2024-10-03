Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 6
Week 6 of College Football is upon us and while there appears to be no singular game of significance like Georgia-Alabama last week, there are intriguing matchups on the schedule.
I've also found three team total bets that I think offer good value and those games take us across the country from College Station, Texas to Seattle, Washington.
Missouri Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies Team Total Prediction
Color me a little surprised that the Aggies open as the favorite here. Sure, they're at home and Missouri hasn't played anyone of significance, but at least they've won every game they played.
The Aggies meanwhile lost to Notre Dame while scoring 13 points (at home), while totaling 26 against Bowling Green (home) and 21 against Arkansas (Arlington).
In between there was 52 against McNeese (home) and 33 against Florida (road).
Not exactly an offensive machine.
Because of the level of competition, it's difficult to judge the Missouri defense, but this is more about the Texas A&M offense for me and I like the hook in this situation.
PICK: Texas A&M Team Total UNDER 24.5 points
Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Team Total Prediction
Michigan continues to struggle with the forward pass with Alex Orgi having just 118 yards combined since being named the starter two weeks ago.
What they do have is two wins, 27 points in each game and a monster rushing attack led by Kalel Mullings.
Washington is allowing only 113.5 yards per game on the ground, so this is going to be a battle in the trenches and it's also why Michigan's team total is set where it is.
Do I think Michigan reaches that 27 point marker they have over the last two weeks? No, but they don't have to. Two touchdowns (and extra points) and two field goals will do.
PICK: Michigan Team Total OVER 19.5 points
Miami Hurricanes vs Cal Bears Team Total Prediction
The Miami Hurricanes are flying high and averaging 47.8 points for game early in the season, good enough for the 4th best in the country, while leading the country in total offense (594.8 yards per game) under the direction of Cam Ward.
The Bears are no slouch on defense, coming in at 9th in points allowed and 15th in total defense, while rolling to a 3-1 record.
The question remains though, just how good has the competition been for Cal? To date they have played UC Davis, Auburn, San Diego State and Florida State.
None of those teams come close to matching Miami's level of skill players, especially Ward, the centerpiece of the offense in Coral Gables.
Some of the Miami points were also put up against questionable defenses, so it's reasonable to believe Cal will have some success of defense, but I like this number as long as it's below 34.
PICK: Miami Team Total OVER 33.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.