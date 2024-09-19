Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 4
It's already Week 4 of the college football season and I've admittedly struggled over the course of the first three weeks.
That will happen when you're betting on something as unpredictable as college football and I'm in this for the long haul gathering information as the season goes on.
I'm locked and loaded and ready for a winning week, so let's get to it.
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Clemson Tigers Team Total Prediction
In the preseason this looked to be a big challenge for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as North Carolina State has won two of the last three against Clemson and had former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall running the show.
Things haven't worked out for Dave Doren's squad as McCall is injured and the Pack got shellacked by Tennessee a couple of weeks back.
The Wolfpack have had to turn to 6'6 freshman C.J. Bailey and he did an admirable job, completing 13 of 20 passes for 156 yards against Louisiana Tech and throwing an interception.
The task gets bigger this week as the Pack travel to Death Valley to take on Dabo Swinney's Tigers.
The good news for North Carolina State is the game is at noon and not at night, but the bad news is Clemson is pretty good on defense.
That said, this is too good of a number to pass up as a touchdown and two field goals will get us home.
Don't forget with Clemson playing at home Swinney loves to play a lot of players, which could mean a garbage touchdown.
PICK: North Carolina State Wolfpack OVER 12.5 points
USC Trojans vs Michigan Wolverines
The understatement of the early season may be saying the Trojans are improved on defense, when in fact they appear light years ahead of last season, holding LSU to 20 and shutting out overmatched Utah State.
Texas laid out the blueprint of how to beat Michigan and with the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor looking rather bleak, I'm having a tough time seeing the Wolverines score much.
Davis Warren has completed 66.7% of his passes, but has two touchdowns and six interceptions, while Alex Orji is just three of six on the young season.
I'm seeing a slower-paced game with points at a premium and think Michigan falls short of the number.
PICK: Michigan UNDER 19.5 points
Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma Sooners
Tennessee has racked up totals of 69, 61, and 71 in their first three games and yes I realize who they played.
That said the Volunteers bested this number nine times last season and came within a half point in another game.
I don't expect Josh Heupel's squad to hang half a hundred on OU, but more in the 35 to 38 range and that's enough for the win.
Remember, Heupel played quarterback at Oklahoma, so I imagine there'll be a little something extra in the works for the alma mater.
PICK: Tennessee OVER 32.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.