Best Expert NBA Prop Bets for Friday, December 1st (Franz Wagner Set to Thrive vs. Wizards)
By Reed Wallach
There's been no bigger surprise in the NBA this season than the Orlando Magic, who are out to a 12-5 record and are very likely to win again on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.
Can we count on a big outing from Wizards' budding star Franz Wagner? I'm counting on it as one of my three favorite player props on Friday night, in addition to Nikola Jokic's favorable matchup against the Suns and Zion Williamson's continued improved play.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, December 1st
- Franz Wagner OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Zion Williamson OVER 24.5 Points
- Nikola Jokic OVER 53.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Franz Wagner OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Paolo Banchero has been the catalyst in his second year with Orlando, but don't sleep on Wagner, who is up to 20 points, five rebounds and over three assists this season. He now draws the third-worst defense in the league in the Washington Wizards in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.
Wagner has scored 27 or more in three of his last four games and has also been filling the stat sheet as a rebounder and passer, hauling in more than five boards in three straight games as well as dishing out at least three assists in three of his last four.
These two teams played on Wednesday, a 139-120 win for Orlando, and Wagner poured in 31 points with six rebounds and three assists. I'll ride the hot hand.
Zion Williamson OVER 24.5 Points
When on the floor, Zion is living up to the hype as the future star of this league. While that hasn't been common enough for him to receive the accolades, we can profit on a game-to-game basis.
The Pelicans forward is averaging 24 points per game this season, and this matchup should set for him to go over his typical mark against a Spurs team that is 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions and is playing at the fourth-highest pace in the league.
New Orleans is more than happy to run, ninth in pace on the year, and this shoulder set up well for the Pelicans to put up a big number on the scoreboard.
While the Spurs have length everywhere, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama, he doesn't have the physical prowess to slow down Williamson, who is a monster in the paint and is shooting 56% from the field on the year.
Nikola Jokic OVER 53.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jokic overpowered the Suns in the postseason last year, and the Suns didn't do much to shore up its frontcourt rotation to slow down the reigning Finals MVP. It'll be Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks trying to slow down the Nuggets big man, and I don't expect good results for them.
Nurkic will draw the start, and Jokic averaged a triple-double in three starts against the Blazers last season in three games (32 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists).
This season, Jokic is averaging 29 points, 13 rebounds, and over nine assists this season which checks in just short of this PRA mark, but I expect the big man to start putting up even bigger numbers with the Nuggets getting Jamal Murray back from a hamstring injury earlier this week.
I expect an offensive explosion and think Jokic puts together a massive stat line in the process.
