Best Expert NBA Prop Bets Today, Saturday December 2nd (Count on a Big Night from Giannis Antetokounmpo)
By Reed Wallach
It's a 12-game NBA slate on Saturday, and we're looking far and wide to find some player prop bets to key in on.
With a total of 252.5, there are going to be fireworks in the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks game, and I'm counting on a big night from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the process. Meanwhile, I'm looking further down the board to play props on the likes of Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Johnson.
Keep reading to find my three favorite player props on Saturday's hoops slate
Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, December 2nd
- Cam Johnson OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 48.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jabari Smith UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
Cam Johnson OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Johnson missed some time with a hamstring injury but is settling into his role nicely, fresh off averaging 15 points in November. Further, he's starting to handle the ball a bit more and it's showing. He averaged nearly three assists per game and five potential assists, per NBA.com.
The Nets have emerged as the best rebounding team in the league this season and Johnson has pitched in there as well. Johnson averaged nearly six rebounds per game last month and has 11 rebound chances per game on the year as he is crashing the glass at a high clip.
The Magic have the league's best defense per 100 possessions, so it's tough to find too many holes, but Johnson is pitching in all over the floor, so I'll take him to get over this modest total.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 48.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
This is right around the two-time MVP's season average of nearly 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, but given the likely pace of this game, both teams are top 10 in tempo this season and the Hawks are 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions, this can be a massive outing for Antetkounmpo.
The total in this game is 252.5, and I'm betting the over as noted in my best bets for today, so it makes sense that I'll target Giannis to fill the stat sheet.
Jabari Smith UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
This is right around Smith's season-long average of 7.9, but I'm going to go under Smith, who stayed beneath this mark in both games against the Lakers this season.
Los Angeles is a top-10 defensive rebounding team this season and Smith is only at 12 rebound chances per game, so it's not like he is hogging the volume when it comes to cleaning up misses.
I'll take a shot at going under here in what could be a tough matchup for the Rockets on both sides of the ball.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
