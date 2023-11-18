Best Expert Prop Bets for College Football Week 12 (Washington's Rome Odunze Up for Big Game vs. Oregon State)
By Reed Wallach
The emerging betting market in college football is the growth of player props.
What was once a rarity is now commonplace on sports betting apps across the country as bettors are able to bet on a wide array of college football player props, including a handful that I have compiled over the week that I'm eyeing, including Washington's stud wide receiver Rome Odunze, but also fading the likes of Donovan Edwards and Omarion Hampton.
For more full game picks, you can find our bets for every Top 25 matchup here, but this is going to target three player props I love come Saturday in Week 12 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 12
- Donovan Edwards UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards
- Omarion Hampton UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards
- Rome Odunze OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards
If you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using the link below, you will be eligible to have your first bet matched up to $1,000! All you have to do is sign up!
Donovan Edwards UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards
While I think the Michigan offense should find plenty of success on Saturday, I'm not sure where this number is coming from for Edwards, who went over this number for the first time last week on 10 carries against Penn State.
Even if the Wolverines take to a run-first script, I'm not sure it features too much of Edwards, who is the clear second choice behind Blake Corum and has even split time in a change of pace role with Kalel Mullings.
This number is far too high for Edwards.
Omarion Hampton UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards
Hampton has some gaudy rushing totals over the last few weeks, rushing for 100 or more yards in five straight. However, I think we see that streak come to an end on Saturday against a stout Clemson defensive line.
Hampton went off against Duke (on 31 carries), Campbell, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Miami (24 rushes). Hampton has needed a ton of volume to get to these lofty numbers, but I don't see that being the case against Clemson's defense that ranks top 30 in line yards, yards per carry allowed and tackles for loss.
I believe UNC will need to go to a pass-heavy game script against Clemson and Hampton has a below average output for his lofty standards.
Rome Odunze OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards
As noted in our Washington vs. Oregon State player prop preview, the Huskies passing game should thrive against the Beavers, so we can count on Odunze to do a ton of the heavy lifting.
Odunze has cleared 100 yards receiving in six of 10 games this season, and has posted more than 80 in three more. While it seems like a high bar to clear, Odunze has been doing this all season and the matchup favors Washington's passing game.
35% of Odunze's targets have come 20 or more yards down the field and he averages more than 18 yards per reception. Further, he has had at least six targets in all but one game this season. The mix of volume and depth makes me bullish Odunze can threaten with triple digits again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!