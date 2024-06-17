Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Brandon Marsh, Christian Yelich on Monday
To start the week off, we’ve got a pair of hitting props lined up. We’re going back to two players that won us some money earlier in the season. The first is from the Philadelphia Phillies in outfielder Brandon Marsh, and the second will be from the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich.
We finished up our plays last week with another split. Carlos Correa continued to scorch all pitchers that he faced last week with reckless abandon en route to a .548 batting average over the last week. Unfortunately, Brandon Nimmo just couldn’t get the job done.
The team as a whole had just three hits in the game, and one of them was the walk off homer from J.D. Martinez.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 59-54-1 (+20.27 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Brandon Marsh O0.5 RBIs (+190) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Christian Yelich O0.5 Stolen Bases (+350) - .25 Units Bet365
Brandon Marsh O0.5 RBIs (+190) DraftKings
Our first play of the day is going back to Marsh in his third game back from injury. The lefty has yet to find his first hit since returning from his IL stint, but this is a spot where I believe he’s due to bounce back. On the year, he’s been night-and-day different against right-handed pitching compared to left-handed pitching.
He’s batting .290 with a .850 OPS against righties while hitting just .135 with a .390 OPS against lefties. 24 of his 26 RBIs have come against righties, along with all six of his home runs.
On the mound for the San Diego Padres today is going to be righty Randy Vasquez. Vasquez has been up and down this year for San Diego. He’s allowed three or more earned runs in four of his eight starts, and he’s been knocked around a few different times this year.
Specifically, Vasquez has been hammered by lefties. LHB are batting .448 with a 1.191 OPS against Vasquez this year while righties are batting just .250 with a .723 OPS. This is an outstanding matchup for Marsh, and I think he’s due to find his footing against tonight in this spot.
Christian Yelich O0.5 Stolen Bases (+350) Bet365
I understand that we haven’t had a ton of luck in the stolen bases department this year, but we’ve had plenty of opportunities. We’re going for another one today in Yelich against the Los Angeles Angels. Over the last week, Yelich is tied for second in baseball with four stolen bases, and, on the year, he has 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts.
On the year, Yelich is batting .321 against righties with a .403 on-base percentage, and 10 of his 14 steals have come off of righties.
On the mound for the Angels is going to be righty Jose Soriano. Soriano has done well to keep runners close this year. He has just one stolen base allowed in 72.1 innings, but we’re looking behind the dish for the logic behind this play.
We’re expecting to see Logan O’Hoppe behind the dish today. He’s allowed 48 stolen bases this season on 62 attempts, and, when it comes to stealing second base, it’s been pretty much free money against O’Hoppe. He is second-to-last in caught-stealing above average, and he’s allowed 33 of 36 base runners to swipe second safely against him.
The odds on this play are decent, and I think at least one or two Brewers could swipe a bag tonight.
