Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Carlos Correa, Brandon Nimmo on Thursday
I wasn’t able to get to work on the slate as early as I would have liked, so our plays are going to be concentrated on the evening slate where we had seven games to choose from and ended up with two hitting props. The first is going west to target Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins while the second play is on the east coast in the series finale between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins with Brandon Nimmo getting the nod.
After getting swept on Tuesday, we bounced back with a profitable day yesterday as we split thanks to the big night from Francisco Lindor. He got a double in his first at-bat of the game, and, after a few quiet innings, he ripped a homer in the eighth inning to blow way past his line. As far as Ryan O’Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles were concerned, the runners in front of him just weren’t finding their way onto the bases, and he couldn’t get it going at the plate.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 58-53-1 (+19.52 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Carlos Correa 2+ Hits (+250) - .50 Units
- Brandon Nimmo O0.5 RBIs (+200) - .50 Units
Carlos Correa 2+ Hits (+250) Bet365
We haven’t targeted the Twins yet this season, and this seems like as good of a spot as any. Correa has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last week with an OPS of 1.201, which ranks ninth among all hitters with at least 20 plate appearances. Over that stretch, he’s racked up a league-best 15 hits, and he’s gotten multiple hits in three of his last four games. On the year, Correa also falls into the category of not hitting opposite-handed pitchers better than same-handed pitchers. Against right-handed pitchers, Correa is batting .304 with a .856 OPS compared to .250 with a .698 OPS against lefties.
On the mound for the Oakland Athletics, today is going to be righty Luis Medina. The righty is making his third start for Oakland this season, and he’s looking for some more stability in this one. After a strong first outing, he got knocked around in his last start allowing five hits in 4.2 innings of work and six earned runs. His main issue was the free bases where he issued five walks. For his career, Medina has been just about even against right-handed and left-handed hitters with a .787 OPS against righties compared to a .778 OPS against lefties. Correa has been hot lately, and he’s a bat worth targeting in this spot.
Brandon Nimmo O0.5 RBIs (+200) Bet365
I’m going to be the first to admit that this is a play that is largely based on the odds that we’re getting here for Nimmo. Nimmo was a pinnacle of consistency for the Mets with a batting average of .274 or better for the last four seasons. This year, he’s found himself in a funk that he can’t find his way out of with an average all the way down at .217. He’s batted just .213 against righties this year, but he had hit them well previously in his career with a .266 average to go with his .841 OPS. I think he’s just in a bit of a funk and needs a get-right matchup.
Luckily for him, right-handed rookie Roddery Munoz is on the mound for the Marlins, and he’s the get-right spot that Nimmo has been looking for. On the year, Munoz has allowed lefties to bat .324 with a 1.337 OPS against him while righties are batting just .150 with a .544 OPS against him. Lefties have hit six of the eight home runs that he has allowed, and they’ve driven in 10 of the 13 runs that he has allowed. At this price, with some fast runners in front of him, this is too good of a matchup to ignore for Nimmo.
