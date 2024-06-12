Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Francisco Lindor on Wednesday
We’ve got another double-dose of hitting props lined up for today. As boring as it may be, we’re going back to the Baltimore Orioles and lefty Ryan O’Hearn for the first play.
While he burned us last week on the basepaths, we’re looking at New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor for our second play today to give him the shot at redemption.
Well, after finally getting that elusive sweep, the betting gods smacked us in the face yesterday. Blaze Alexander batted three times with runners in scoring position, including twice with runners on third. He got hit the first time, and he grounded out in his other two plate appearances.
Then, in the final game of the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent a message to the league with a 15-spot, including five home runs. Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers totaled just five hits on the night with the top five hitters in the lineup combining to go 2-for-19.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 57-52-1 (+19.27 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+145) - .75 Units Bet365
- Francisco Lindor 3+ Total Bases (+200) - .50 Units FanDuel
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+145) Bet365
We’re 4-0 so far on O’Hearn, and we’re looking to make it 5-0 with this one. On the year, O’Hearn just continues to be a pillar of consistency in this Baltimore lineup. He’s second on the team in batting average and OPS, and, while he doesn’t have the same raw counting stats as other guys in the lineup, he performs just as well as any of them when he’s on the field.
He continues to carry his strong numbers against righties with a .301 batting average and .875 OPS, and, over the last week, he is the seventh-best hitter in baseball with a 1.182 OPS.
On the mound for the Atlanta Braves today is rookie Spencer Schwellenbach. He’ll be looking for a little bit more success in his third big-league start today, but this lineup is one of the hardest in baseball to find it against.
Schwellenbach has allowed nine earned runs in just 9.2 innings of work, and, in his lone road start, he got hit hard with a 1.091 OPS to go with a .350 batting average allowed. This is a tough spot for the rookie to be in, and I think O’Hearn and the Orioles can capitalize on that.
Francisco Lindor 3+ Total Bases (+200) FanDuel
Lindor is coming off a pair of rough games in his last two days on the diamond, but he’s in a great bounceback spot tonight. All year, he has loved hitting left-handed pitchers with a .277 batting average and an .855 OPS against them compared to a .216 average with a .649 OPS against righties.
Over the last two weeks, Lindor has gotten some stuff figured out with a .333 batting average to go with a .933 OPS and five of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases over that stretch.
On the mound for the Miami Marlins is going to be lefty Braxton Garrett. Lindor has performed very well against Garrett in the past with five hits in 17 plate appearances, including three home runs. Through five games this season, Garrett has been up and down.
He threw a nine inning shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he’s allowed five or more earned runs in three of his other four starts, including six to this same Mets lineup back on May 18. Lindor is due for a big game after a couple of bad outings, and I think this is the perfect spot for him to do that.
