Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Blaze Alexander, Marcus Semien on Tuesday
After splitting up the props yesterday, we’re going back to a double-dose of hitting props for today. Our first target is going to be Arizona Diamondbacks’ rookie Blaze Alexander. The second is heading to the reigning world champion Texas Rangers and second baseman Marcus Semien.
Man, it felt good to finally get back into the sweep category after more than two weeks of splits and total losses. Ryan O’Hearn had a huge night that had me kicking myself for not tagging him more. He finished with three RBIs on a three-hit night. Spencer Arrighetti was looking like he was heading towards easy cash with two walks through three innings. Then, after two innings in a row with no struggles, Spencer got the first two batters out in the sixth inning before walking Jorge Soler to bring us the green.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 57-50-1 (+20.52 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Blaze Alexander O0.5 RBIs (+190) - .75 Units Bet365
- Marcus Semien 2+ Hits (+250) - .50 Units Bet365
Blaze Alexander O0.5 RBIs (+190) Bet365
Alright, first of all, Alexander has one of the cooler names in baseball if we’re being completely objective. Second, Alexander has been one of the most consistent producers for a Diamondbacks lineup that has seen a good amount of regression this season. He’s batting .283 with a .755 OPS, and he’s specifically hit lefties very well. He’s carrying a .350 average with a .942 OPS against LHP compared to a .224 average with a .586 OPS against RHP.
On the mound for the Los Angeles Angels tonight is lefty Jose Suarez. Suarez has mostly worked out of the bullpen this year, but he’s starting tonight. He faces a lineup that has had a lot of success against him in the past. In 29 plate appearances, a collection of six Diamondbacks have batted .357 against him, including a couple of guys that are projected to be just ahead of Alexander in the lineup. Additionally, today is Blaze’s birthday, so wouldn’t it be fitting for the birthday boy to have a big day at the dish for us?
Marcus Semien 2+ Hits (+250) Bet365
Our second play of the day is another late one in the final game of the night between the Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Semien has regressed slightly from the impressive performance he put up last season, but he continues to perform well at the top of a lineup loaded with talent. Specifically, against left-handed pitchers, Semien has been thriving this year. He has a .350 average to go with his 1.002 OPS while he bats just .223 with a .669 OPS against right-handed pitchers.
Well, on the mound for the Dodgers tonight is James Paxton, and that’s what the doctor ordered to get Semien out of his recent funk. Semien has four career hits off of Paxton, including two home runs, and he has averaged an exit velocity of 94.5 off of him. That would be 7.5 miles per hour higher than his 2024 average. Paxton and the Dodgers have been a strong team this year, and they could very well still win tonight. However, I like Semien to be the true table-setter tonight for the hitters behind him.
