Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Spencer Arrighetti
After ending last week with a pair of hitting props, we’re splitting things up today with one from the plate and one on the mound. It’s a pair of familiar faces that have both won us some money this season. The first is Baltimore Orioles’ lefty Ryan O’Hearn, and the pitcher of choice today is Houston Astros’ righty Spencer Arrighetti.
Well, we unfortunately couldn’t end last week with a sweep. We split four of the five days, and we went 0-2 on the other outing. Luckily, we still ended the week in the green. Yordan Alvarez gave us the easy green with a 2-for-4 night including a double before being pulled early in the game. Unfortunately, David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians just didn’t get his opportunities to succeed. He went to the plate four times in the game, and there were runners on base exactly zero times, including two different plate appearances where he was leading off the inning.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 55-50-1 (+18.47 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+200) - .50 Units Bet365
- Spencer Arrighetti 3+ Walks Allowed (+140) - .75 Units DraftKings
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+200) Bet365
This will be the fourth time that we’ve targeted O’Hearn to drive in a run this year, and he’s done well for us in the past with a 3-0 streak thus far. Today, he has another chance to keep that going. He’s been one of the better hitters in baseball over the last week with a 1.030 OPS over that stretch. He’s hit two home runs, as well, but he has just three RBIs due in large part to the runs that Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman, who have combined for 19 RBIs over their last seven games, have been on just in front of him. O’Hearn is still in a great spot here though.
On the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays today is going to be third-year man Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot has pitched well for the Rays so far this year with a 4-2 record through 10 starts while allowing only 23 earned runs across 52.1 innings. However, this Baltimore lineup is not one that can be kept down easily, especially compared to his last two outings against the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s, who sit 28th and 29th respectively in runs per game. O’Hearn continues to hit righties well this season with an OPS of .854 and all 21 of his RBIs coming against them.
Spencer Arrighetti 3+ Walks Allowed (+140) DraftKings
We’re going back to the mound for Arrighetti tonight on the road against the San Francisco Giants.
The rookie right-hander has settled down a bit after a disastrous start to the season, but he still has a ways to go yet to survive in the big leagues. One major issue for him has been command. He has two or more walks in every outing this season, and he’s walked three or more batters in each of his last three starts, including his last start where he went just three innings. Additionally, the Astros likely need Spencer to pitch longer than they normally might like after using four and five relievers over their last two games.
The Giants have taken something they were decent at last season, and they’ve improved upon it this year. After being near the middle of the pack in walks per game, they’re currently sitting in 11th, and they’re just .02 walks per game outside of a spot in the top 10. They’ve dramatically improved in the strikeouts department as they’ve gone from 24th to ninth this year. Arrighetti has struggled on the road this year with two more walks in 1 ⅓ fewer innings pitched on the road. I think there are enough factors point towards a few free bases from him tonight to make it a spot worth targeting.
