Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for David Fry, Yordan Alvarez on Friday
We’re getting a pair of hitting props again today to wrap up the week. We have one of the brighter stories in baseball of late for the first one in David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians, and we’re going back to Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros for our second play.
After getting reverse swept on Wednesday, we bounced back with a 1-1 split yesterday. Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits, including a double to cash his 3+ bases play, but we weren’t as lucky on Ryan Mountcastle. In four plate appearances, Mountcastle had runners on exactly zero times. Twice Adley Rutschman homered in front of him to clear the bases, and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 54-49-1 (+18.17 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- David Fry O0.5 RBIs (+195) - .75 Units Bet365
- Yordan Alvarez 3+ Total Bases (+140) - .75 Units DraftKings
David Fry O0.5 RBIs (+195) Bet365
Our first play of the day is heading down south to the matchup between the Guardians and Miami Marlins where second-year man David Fry has been lighting things up in the heart of the order for the AL Central-leading Guards. Fry has a slashline of .336/.473/.602 this season with a 1.074 OPS after struggling through his rookie season to the tune of .238/.319/.416 with a .734 OPS.
One big reason for the change has been his improvements against lefties compared to last season.
Last year, Fry batted just .227 with a .742 OPS against left-handed pitchers. This year, he’s been scorching lefties to the tune of a .400 average with a 1.375 OPS.
He’s hit five of his eight home runs and 15 of his 27 RBIs off of left-handed pitchers, and he gets a great matchup tonight. Ryan Weathers is getting the ball for the Marline. He’s allowed 26 earned runs in 12 starts this season, and he’s coming off of an outing against the Texas Rangers that saw him allow four earned runs in six innings while giving up nine hits.
Fry against left-handed pitchers has been a great line to target all season long, and today is no different.
Yordan Alvarez 3+ Total Bases (+140) DraftKings
We got burned by Yordan and the Astros last week, but he’s in a great spot for us to go back to him for some redemption. After batting just .263 through the months of March and April, Yordan started turning the corner over the back half of May.
Over the last 28 days, he’s batting .344 with a .542 slugging percentage and .947 OPS. He went 0-for-4 yesterday, but his matchup tonight is the bounceback spot that probably has him licking his chops.
The Los Angeles Angels are sending Griffin Canning to the mound, and the veteran righty has not loved pitching against this Astros’ lineup. The roster as a whole has a batting average of .300 against him in 81 plate appearances. On an individual level, Alvarez has been mauling him. Alvarez is 4-for-9 against him with two home runs and two walks.
Canning has also been gutted by lefties this season. He’s allowing them to bat .302 with a .935 OPS while righties are batting just .204 with a .586 OPS against him. Also, the Angels’ ballpark has been one of the most conducive to home runs over the last three seasons, and we know Yordan knows how to hit the long ball.
