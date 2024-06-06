Best MLB Player Props Today (Predictions for Ryan Mountcastle, Fernando Tatis Jr. on Thursday)
Despite yesterday’s losses, we remain in the green for today, and we have another pair of hitting props lined up for today. The first is going back to the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of the day with Ryan Mountcastle getting the nod. Our second play is on the opposite end of the slate with San Diego Padres’ outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. getting the call.
Well, after two days of splits to start the week, it was an 0-2 day on Wednesday. Adley Rutschman went 1-for-4 on the night, and he never had a runner in scoring position when he was at the plate. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor had two hits on the day, but one was a home run while the other was a single after the team had blown open an 8-0 lead. He wasn’t swiping bags in that game scenario, unfortunately.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 53-48-1 (+17.89 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ryan Mountcastle OVER 0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
- Fernando Tatis Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+205) - .50 Units DraftKings
Ryan Mountcastle OVER 0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
Over the last two weeks, Mountcastle has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He’s sitting with a 1.072 OPS over that span, which ranks 10th in the league. He’s also driven in 11 runs over that span while racking up nine extra-base hits out of his 19 total. On the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays today is lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who has been up and down this season, but he’s been struggling a bit as of late.
Following his previous outing against the Orioles, Kikuchi had an ERA of 2.60, and he had allowed more than two earned runs just twice in his first nine starts. Over his last three outings, he’s allowed five earned runs twice and 12 total. In his previous meetings with Mountcastle, Kikuchi has struggled with the big righty. Mountcastle is 8-of-17 with four home runs against him, and he’s hit lefties hard all year with a .300 batting average and a .897 OPS.
Fernando Tatis Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+205) DraftKings
While Mountcastle has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last two weeks, Tatis has been doing his best a little more recently. Over the last week, he’s fourth in OPS at 1.327, and he’s leading all of baseball with 13 hits over that stretch. After starting the season slowly, Tatis has begun turning things up recently. He’s not hitting for as many extra-base hits as one might expect, but he’s making solid contact a ton. Plus, he’s hit his matchup tonight quite well in the past.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are sending Slade Cecconi to the mound tonight. Tatis is 2-for-4 with a home run off of Cecconi, and he has blistered the ball when he’s made contact with an average exit velocity of 105.4 against him. Unlike Mountcastle, Tatis prefers hitting righties vs. lefties. He’s batting .299 with a .837 OPS against him this year compared to .217 and .676 against lefties. He’s also hit nine of his 10 home runs against righties this year. The Padres’ field isn’t the most conducive to extra-base hits, but Tatis can thrive in this matchup tonight.
