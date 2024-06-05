Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Francisco Lindor, Adley Rutschman on Wednesday, June 5th
We’re going back to a double dose of hitting props for today. We also have two big name players on deck for today. Our first play is looking at one of the highest-paid shortstops in the game in Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. The second play is looking at one of the faces of the Baltimore Orioles in Adley Rutschman.
It should have been a 2-0 day yesterday, but Jurickson Profar went 0-2 with runners in scoring position, including a three-pitch strikeout with no outs and a runner on third base in the eighth inning. Tyler Glasnow looked like he was in trouble in the sixth inning and needing three strikeouts to cash, but he gutted out the inning to secure the second straight day of profit.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 53-46-1 (+19.14 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Francisco Lindor O0.5 Stolen Bases (+280) - .50 Units FanDuel
- Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+195) - .75 Units Bet365
Francisco Lindor O0.5 Stolen Bases (+280) FanDuel
The stolen bases market has been a finicky one for us to hit, but we’re going back to it today for Lindor in this matchup. Over the last week, Lindor is tied for second in the league with three stolen bases. On the year, he has a total of nine stolen bases, but, over the last two weeks, he’s been getting on base a whole lot more, which means more opportunities to swipe bags.
His on-base percentage over that stretch is .407. On the year, it’s just .300. Not only does Lindor get more opportunities for steals by getting on base more, but I also think that it gives him more confidence in his game as a whole which leads to more risks like swiping bases.
On the mound for the Washington Nationals today is going to be lefty Patrick Corbin. Obviously, lefties are not the ideal-handed pitcher to try and steal bases off of, but Corbin is far from the best at keeping runners close. He’s allowed 10 stolen bases this year on 16 attempts in 12 starts. Over the last two years, with the new stolen base rules, Corbin has allowed 38 stolen bases on 54 attempts. He still gets a decent number of guys out, but he clearly has a motion that gives runners the idea to move on him. Combine all of that with the fact that Lindor is 12-of-38 in his career against Corbin, and I like him to find a way to swipe a bag today.
The Nationals are also likely to have Keibert Ruiz behind the dish, who has thrown out just three runners in 32 tries to second base this season.
Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+195) Bet365
When it comes to RBI plays, I tend to focus on pitchers that have been struggling on the year, but I’m making an exception on this one for Rutschman and the Orioles. Over the last week, Rutschman is batting .364 with a .417 on-base percentage. He has just three RBIs over that span, but he’s due to drive one in tonight based on the matchup. In 21 plate appearances against Jose Berrios, Rutschman is 12-of-19 with two doubles and three homers. Whatever it is about Berrios, Adley loves hitting against him.
The price played a large factor in this play. Berrios has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, and all of the splits against lefties and at home point towards this being a bad spot for Adley. However, there are times when some guys simply have your number, which has often been the case in this head-to-head spot. Adley has the power to drive a ball out. Combine that with his willingness to slap the ball around and just put it in play. I think the price is too good to ignore here.
