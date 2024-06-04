Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jurickson Profar, Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday
We’re splitting things up today with one hitting prop and one pitching prop. The hitting prop is coming from the San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar, who has been featured in this column before. The pitching prop is coming from the Los Angeles Dodgers and their star Tyler Glasnow.
We came back to start the week with a split, and we nearly got the sweep. Jake Fraley drove in one of the team’s 13 runs on the night. Meanwhile, Jesse Winker went for the steal his first time on base, but it was just a perfect throw to get him. Regardless of that, we still come away with just a shade under one unit of profit for the day.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 52-45-1 (+18.29 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+200) - .50 Units Bet365
- Tyler Glasnow 9+ Strikeouts (+180) - .75 Units FanDuel
Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+200) Bet365
The argument can be made that Jurickson Profar has been the least talked about hitter this season that deserves more publicity. Among hitters with at least 150 plate appearances this season, he ranks ninth in OPS while sitting fourth in batting average.
Over the last week, he’s batting .429 with a 1.119 OPS. He’s also tied for 13th with six RBIs over that stretch. His matchup for today is also one that he’s seen very well in the past.
In his career, Profar has seen Los Angeles Angels’ lefty Patrick Sandoval five times. Profar is 4-of-5 with two home runs in those five matchups. Profar has been batting in the 3-spot for much of the last week, and the batters in front of him have been doing their job of getting on base as they’re both carrying on-base percentages of .429 or better over the last week. Sandoval has allowed 36 earned runs across 12 starts this year, including two or more in three of his last four outings. I like Profar to do a little damage tonight.
Tyler Glasnow 9+ Strikeouts (+180) FanDuel
We’re going up the ladder a little bit for today’s pitching prop.
Glasnow leads the big leagues in strikeouts while sitting fourth in strikeouts per nine innings. On the year, he’s hit this line five times in his 12 starts, and he’s come close a couple times recently with eight strikeouts in two of his last three outings.
One great nugget is that he’s been outstanding no matter if it’s against righties or lefties with a strikeout rate of 31 percent or better against both sides of the dish. He’s also been lights out on the road with a .099 average allowed while striking out batters at a 38.3 percent clip.
Glasnow’s matchup for the day is going to be the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have been on a bit of a downward trend as of late with six losses in their last 10 games. Against the current Pirates’ roster, Glasnow has a strikeout rate of 29.6 percent in 27 plate appearances against them. The Pirates have also struggled with strikeouts all season long as they are striking out the fourth-most in strikeouts per game. They are also coming off of a 13 strikeout outing on Sunday. Glasnow’s base line isn’t a bad option, but I like getting a little risky with this one in a strong matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.