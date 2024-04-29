Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Brandon Marsh, Jacob Young on Monday
Brandon Marsh and Jacob Young are far from household names, but they're in terrific spots on Monday based on these two stats.
It was another split prior to the weekend, but we were still in the green on MLB props for the day thanks to the early work of Ryan O’Hearn. It should have been a sweep after Nathaniel Lowe got a hit in his first at-bat, but he couldn’t get anything going for the rest of the game.
For today, we have two more props coming at you. The odds are a little long, but the players are in great spots. We’re going to be targeting Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies for the first with Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals getting the second nod.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 33-27-0 (+9.55 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Brandon Marsh O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .75 Units
- Jacob Young O0.5 Stolen Bases (+280) - .5 Units
Brandon Marsh O0.5 RBIs (+180)
This has been one of the more lucrative markets in baseball so far this year with Marsh absolutely raking against right-handed pitchers. Against RHP, Marsh is batting .323 with a .646 slugging percentage and 15 of his 16 RBIs. Against LHP, those numbers drop to .191 and .238. With runners in scoring percentage, Marsh is hitting at an incredible .389 clip. Throw in the fact that, over the last week, the two guys batting in front of him are both in the top 40 in OPS, with Alec Bohm leading that category, and that’s a great spot to be in.
On the hill for the Los Angeles Angels is right-hander Griffin Canning, who has had some troubles to start this year. Through five starts this year, Canning is allowing a .306 batting average against him with five home runs allowed. In particular, lefties have had his number. They’re batting .333 against him with a .587 slugging percentage and 21 of his 30 allowed hits have been to lefty batters. Marsh is in a great spot here, and I love getting him at this number in a strong matchup.
Jacob Young O0.5 Stolen Bases (+280)
We’re going back to the stolen bases market with Young here. The aspect of going up against a left-handed pitcher isn’t ideal, but that hasn’t exactly fazed the young outfielder. Through 20 games this season, Young has 10 stolen bases, with six of them coming off of LHP, and he’s coming off of back-to-back games with two steals. He’s had no problems running against the Miami Marlins, and I think that will continue today.
On the hill for the Marlins is lefty Trevor Rogers. In five games this season, he’s only allowed two stolen bases, but he’s never been great at keeping runners close. When runners want to go on him, they’re generally successful with 22 successful attempts in 25 tries for his career. Throw in the fact that behind the dish for the Marlins is expected to be Nick Fortes, and it makes things even better. Fortes has allowed 21-of-25 base stealers to swipe successfully against him this year, with the four guys that he’s thrown out combining for just eight stolen bases on 15 attempts this year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.