Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Nathaniel Lowe on Friday
Ryan O'Hearn and Nathaniel Lowe have spent a lot of time splitting reps this season, but these two stats show why they're in great spots on Friday night.
We split on MLB props again yesterday, but it was a profitable day overall with the Brice Turang loss being just a half-unit play. On MLB plays, we’re sitting at 7-9 overall with a +1.32 units thus far. The train keeps moving with two more plays today.
For the two plays today, we’re going to be focusing on one of our first MLB plays with Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn getting the nod, and the other is going to be Texas Rangers’ first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 31-26-0 (+8.14 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+175) - .75 Units
- Nathaniel Lowe O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) - 1 Unit
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+175)
We played O’Hearn about a week and a half ago, and the big guy came through for us in a big way with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a bit of sweat, but he got the job done. Now, O’Hearn is back in action with a great matchup in front of him. On the year, O’Hearn is batting .281 overall with 8 RBIs, and he’s hitting .296 against RHP. He’s been held in check over the last week, but that’s part of the issue with being a guy who doesn’t play every day. It’s a bit harder to get into a rhythm at the plate.
On the mound for the Oakland Athletics is Ross Stripling. The nine-year veteran is 0-5 so far this year with 17 earned runs allowed in only 28.2 innings of work. He’s also allowed 37 hits thus far, with 26 of those coming from lefties. I generally like to target guys with a strong history in their matchup, but I’m ignoring the small sample size on this one with the price being as strong as it is. Throw in the fact that the two hitters in front of O’Hearn have been two of the best hitters in baseball over the last week, and I like him to find a way to drive a run-in.
Nathaniel Lowe O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)
Our second play is going in the direction of Lowe from the Rangers. Lowe can often be forgotten in this lineup that’s loaded with stars and young prospects, but Lowe has been crushing the ball since he returned from the injury that sidelined him to start the year. In five games, he’s cleared this line in three of those five, including three of the last four. He’s continued to be a strong matchup vs RHP with a .357 batting average against them after finishing with a nearly 60-point difference last year in his splits.
For the Cincinnati Reds, they’re sending Graham Ashcraft out to the hill. Across four starts this year, Ashcraft has thrown 22.1 innings while giving up 23 hits and 15 runs. Particularly, lefties have had a good amount of success against Graham so far this year. Lefties are batting .286 against him compared to .225 for righties, and their slugging percentage of .524 dwarfs the .306 that righties are putting up. I like the splits that we’re getting here, and Lowe is in a great spot to take advantage of it.
