Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Brice Turang, Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday
Brice Turang and Yoshinobu Yamamoto haven't had beautiful starts to the season, but these two stats show why they're in great spots on Thursday.
We split again yesterday, but it was a break-even day thanks to the even money cash from Jack Flaherty. We’ve been close on a lot of these lately, so we’re due for a solid day. Joc Pederson had runners in scoring position on two of his four at-bats, but he went 0-1 on those opportunities while getting hit by a pitch on the other.
For today, we’re going back to a familiar face from earlier in the week along with our second straight day of a pitcher prop. Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang is getting the nod today, and we’re going after Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the second play.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 29-25-0 (+6.61 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Brice Turang O0.5 Stolen Bases (+255) - .5 Units
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto U1.5 Walks Allowed (+110) - 1 Unit
Brice Turang O0.5 Stolen Bases (+255)
Turang bit us when we went with him the other day, but I’m going back to the well here in the final game of the series. After a brutal day at the plate on Monday, Turang has bounced back the last couple of days, including a two-steal day on Tuesday. Turang is 2-for-3 in his career against Keller, and I still expect Henry Davis to be behind the dish for the Buckos. I want to target him once more while we can.
On the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates is going to be Mitch Keller who has started the year a bit slower than he probably would have liked. After going 13-9 last year with a 4.21 ERA, he’s currently 2-2 with a 4.80, although I expect that to go down a little with more innings. However, one area that he has still struggled with is keeping runners in place. In five starts, he’s allowed all five stolen base attempts against him to be successful, and he’s on pace for his third straight season of finishing below league average in caught stealing rate.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto U1.5 Walks Allowed (+110)
Our second play is going to be our second day in a row with a pitcher prop. Since getting absolutely knocked around in his MLB debut, Yamamoto has appeared to settle in a bit. He’s gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts while allowing four or fewer hits in three of those four. Specifically, he’s been living around the strike zone. He’s allowed fewer than two walks in four of his five starts this year, with the outlier being the Chicago Cubs, who are fourth in the league in walks per game.
His target today is the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are 15th in the league in walks per game, and they’ve been on the move a ton recently with 5.33 walks per game over their last three. However, I think that there are a couple of things working in Yamamoto’s favor today. One major one is the bullpen pitchers that are available. The Dodgers used just three total pitchers yesterday. I could see him pitching just five innings and being sat down for the day while letting the bullpen do the rest of the work.
