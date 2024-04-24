Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Joc Pederson, Jack Flaherty on Wednesday
Joc Pederson and Jack Flaherty have had up and down starts to the season, but these two stats show why they're in targetable spots on Wednesday.
After four straight losses, three out of four of which would have hit during yesterday’s slate, we went 1-1 yesterday to get back in the win column, although we did take a slight .05 unit loss on the day.
For today, we have another big slate in front of us, including a few day games to take in. We have two new faces to the column with Arizona Diamondbacks’ Joc Pederson and Detroit Tigers’ Jack Flaherty getting the nod today.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 28-23-0 (+7.61 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Joc Pederson O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Jack Flaherty U1.5 Walks Allowed (+100) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Joc Pederson O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) BetMGM
Today’s first play is sticking to the Hits + Runs + RBIs market with Pederson. Pederson has been strong when he’s been in the lineup as of late, and I like him to take advantage of his matchup in this one. Against Kyle Gibson in his career, he’s 4-of-9 with one home run off of him, and he’s been hitting righties very well this year. He’s batting .300 against RHP, and, over the last week, he’s 14th in the league among hitters with at least 15 plate appearances in OPS.
On the hill for the Cardinals is Gibson. In 25 innings across four starts, Gibson has an ERA of 5.04 with 20 hits allowed and 14 runs given up. He’s been decent against lefties overall, but, when he has been hit by them, he’s gotten tagged up. LHB have a .548 slugging percentage against him compared to just .404 for RHB.
Joc is expected to bat in the three-spot today for the D-Backs, and I like him to have some success with runners in scoring position.
Jack Flaherty U1.5 Walks Allowed (+100) DraftKings
Today’s second play is going to be the first pitcher prop that we’ve put out this year. Flaherty was a stalwart for several years with the Cardinals before being traded ahead of free agency last season. While it’s early in the season, he’s made a couple of big changes to his previous stats.
He’s currently setting career highs in both walks per nine innings along with strikeouts per nine innings. Through his first four starts, he’s gone under this line in three out of the four outings.
His matchup today is the Tampa Bay Rays, who have not been known to be overly selective at the plate. On the year, they’re 29th in walks per game at just 2.48.
Through five starts, Flaherty will have matched up five times with teams that rank 23rd or worse in walks per game. While the books are still giving us a line like this in this matchup, it’s something that we have to take advantage of while we can.
