Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Michael Busch, Cal Raleigh on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh and Michael Busch don't have the best season-long stats, but these under-the-radar metrics show why they're due tonight.
After starting strong in the MLB department, we’ve lost four straight plays, but we’re not going away. We simplified things even more. Yesterday should have been a day in the green, but the hitters in front of Alec Bohm couldn’t find their way onto the basepaths. Meanwhile, Jared Jones made Brice Turang one of the most viewed clips in baseball yesterday.
For today, we’re going back to some of the simplest plays we’ve made thus far, and our two names of focus will be one we’re familiar with along with a new face. Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs is coming back for more, and we’re also going to be bringing Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners into the mix.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 27-22-0 (+7.66 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Michael Busch O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) - 1 Unit
- Cal Raleigh O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) - 1 Unit
Michael Busch O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)
Our first play of the day is going to be Busch. Busch has continued to hit well over the last couple of weeks, and he doesn’t appear to be cooling off quite yet. Over the last two weeks, he’s sixth in all of baseball in OPS, while carrying a healthy .351 average over that stretch. Similar to last week, one of the major factors working in Busch’s favor today is the matchup. He’s batting .345 against RHP this season, with 20 of his 21 hits, including all six of his homers, coming against righties.
On the hill for the Houston Astros today is J.P. France who continues to struggle, along with the rest of the team. Through four starts, France has allowed opposing hitters to bat .296 against him, and lefties in particular have hit him well with a .313 average to go with a .479 slugging percentage. Busch and the rest of the Cubs’ lineup are in a great spot today, and I want to target him in this matchup.
Cal Raleigh O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)
Our second play of the day hasn’t been as hot as Busch over the last two weeks, but, over the last week, he’s been arguably the second-best hitter in baseball. Over that stretch, Raleigh is carrying a healthy 1.463 OPS while being tied for second in the league in homers and tied for third in RBIs over that span. Raleigh is a switch-hitter at the plate, and he has been night and day this year when batting from the left side. As a RHB vs LHP, Raleigh is batting .182. On the opposite side, he’s batting .273. His slugging and OPS are higher vs LHP, but those are due to the fact that his only two hits were both home runs. He’s been much more consistent vs RHP.
On the mound for the Texas Rangers is going to be Dane Dunning. Dunning has done a decent job this season of keeping hitters at bay, but he’s struggled with lefties a bit. Lefties have a .586 slugging percentage against him, which is nearly double that of him vs. righties, and he’s allowed four of his five homers to LHB. Raleigh has also had his number in their past matchups. In 16 plate appearances against Dunning, Raleigh is 5-of-16 with two home runs and just two strikeouts.
