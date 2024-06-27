Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Carlos Santana, Gunnar Henderson on Thursday
Due to the weather concerns around the baseball world yesterday, we took yesterday off, but we’re back with a pair of hitting props for today’s slate. The first is going to be in one of the early games with Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins getting the nod, and we’re going to the Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson for the second play.
Well, after a 2-0 day to start the week, we got absolutely rolled on Tuesday and got shut out. Adley Rutschman ended up leading off the day which didn’t help the cause, and, in what was going to be his best chance for an RBI where he was batting third in an inning, the two guys in front of him hit solo home runs. With Jarren Duran, it just wasn’t his day. He went 0-for-5 at the plate, including two strikeouts.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 61-62-1 (+17.13 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Carlos Santana O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .75 Units Bet365
- Gunnar Henderson 2+ Hits (+210) - .50 Unit FanDuel
Carlos Santana O0.5 RBIs (+180) Bet365
We won some money on Santana’s teammate Carlos Correa a couple of weeks ago, and I think Santana is in a great spot to keep the good times rolling in Minnesota. Over the last 30 days, Santana has been one of the best hitters in baseball. His .349 average is tied with Correa for the seventh-best mark over that span, and his 1.033 OPS comes in at 11th.
On the year, he has just 38 RBIs, but this is a great matchup for him based on his previous splits and how well he’s hitting the ball.
On the year, Santana is hitting .294 with a .901 OPS against lefties, and his slugging percentage of .559 is .158 higher than it is against righties. On the bump for the Arizona Diamondbacks today is expected to be Jordan Montgomery.
Monty has a 5.71 ERA on the year, and he’s been hit hard by righties. Righties are batting .316 with a .901 OPS against him compared to .227 and .572 against lefties. Additionally, all eight of his home runs allowed have been to righties. Additionally, Santana has done well against Monty in their past matchups. In nine plate appearances, Santana has four hits, and all four of them have been extra-base hits with three doubles and a homer.
Gunnar Henderson 3+ Total Bases (+190) FanDuel
For our second play, we’re looking at one of the brightest stars in baseball from this season. Orioles’ shortstop Gunnar Henderson has been one of the frontrunners for the AL MVP award for good reason. On the year, he’s third in OPS with a 1.005, and he’s sitting second in home runs. As of late, Henderson has been hitting very well of late with a .444 average over the last week, which ranks eighth in baseball during that span. He’s hit pitchers on both sides very well, but his numbers against righties have been outstanding with a .292 average and a 1.015 OPS.
Gunnar has also had some success against the starter for the Texas Rangers today in their past meetings. The Rangers are sending Jon Gray to the bump today who has been a decent starter for them in a rotation that has had its ups and downs this year. Against Gray, Henderson is 2-of-6 with a home run in their previous meetings.
However, on the year, Gray has been struggling with lefties. He has allowed them to bat .276 with a .803 OPS compared to a .225 and .525 line against righties. Additionally, Gray has particularly struggled at getting lefties out as efficiently. Gunnar should have some hittable pitches against Gray, and he can do some damage when he gets them.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.