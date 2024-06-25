Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Adley Rutschman, Jarren Duran on Tuesday
We’ve got two more hitting props lined up for today, and one is a familiar face that has bit us in the butt a few different times this year. The first is going back to the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, and the second play will be targeting Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who has been finding his stride as of late.
After six straight losses last week, it felt good to get a sweep to start this week off yesterday. Alec Bohm gave us a sweat free day with his 4-of-5 day making me feel dumb for not taking him further up the ladder. Meanwhile, Jurickson Profar gave us the opposite feeling. He was 0-for-4 on the day before hitting a 2-RBI single in the 10th inning to walk off the game and give us the win.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 61-60-1 (+18.63 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .75 Units via Bet365 Sportsbook
- Jarren Duran 3+ Total Bases (+165) - .75 Unit via FanDuel Sportsbook
Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+180)
This will be the third time that we’ve bet on Adley’s RBIs, and we’re sitting 0-2 this year when targeting him in this market. However, today is the day we break that trend. Adley is batting .429 with a 1.051 OPS over the last week, and he’s projected to be playing the DH role today instead of his usual catcher spot, which has led to a lot of success this season. In 26 games as a DH, Adley is batting .393 with a 1.098 OPS. Meanwhile, in 49 games as a catcher, he’s batting .249 with a .681 OPS. He’s also up against a left-handed pitcher today, and he has mashed against them all year.
Against lefties, Rutschman is batting .418 with a 1.115 OPS compared to a .246 average with a .697 OPS against righties. On the bump for the Cleveland Guardians is expected to be lefty Logan Allen. Allen has held lefties in check this year, but righties have gotten to him a bit. They’re batting .292 with a .911 OPS against him, and 13 of his 15 home runs that he’s allowed have been by righties. They’ve also generated 35 of the 42 runs that he’s allowed. Adley is batting in the second spot, which makes RBIs a little more difficult, but I like this spot too much to ignore it.
Jarren Duran 3+ Total Bases (+165)
Our second play of the day is looking at Duran of the Red Sox. The fourth-year outfielder showed some flashes last season, but he has fully burst onto the scene this year as he leads the AL in doubles and triples while increasing his batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS to career highs this year. Over the last week, Duran has been one of the best hitters in baseball with a 1.214 OPS, and his batting average is seventh over that stretch. One major reason for the surge we’ve seen from Duran this year has been his hitting prowess against right-handed pitchers.
Against righties, Duran is batting .303 with a .913 OPS, and 35 of his 69 hits against them have gone for extra bases. Now, he’s getting a matchup against a righty that he’s hit well in the past in Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 13 plate appearances against Gausman, Duran is 6-of-13 with four doubles and a home run. Gausman has taken a slight step back compared to his third-place finish in Cy Young voting last season, and he’s really been hit hard by lefties. Lefties are batting .292 with a .853 OPS against him, and 23 of the 47 hits he has allowed to them have gone for extra bases. Duran has hit this line in four of his last five games, and I think he can make it five-of-six tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.