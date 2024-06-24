Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Alec Bohm, Jurickson Profar on Monday
We’re starting the week off with a couple of strong players from the first half of the season. The first is from the Philadelphia Phillies with Alec Bohm as the target of our first play today, and we’re heading to the late part of the slate for the second. We’re going to the well of Jurickson Profar from the San Diego Padres for that one.
Wednesday was the final straw that I wanted to deal with after a rough week overall. We finished the week 0-for-6 following the whiffs on Ketel Marte and J.D. Martinez. Patrick Corbin pitched his best game of the year with a season-high seven strikeouts and tied his season-best mark of only three hits allowed. Then, J.D. Martinez went to the plate four times, and he walked in two of his four trips while striking out the other two trips. After that kind of a start to the week, I felt it best to take the remainder of the week off.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 59-60-1 (+16.27 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Alec Bohm 2+ Hits (+155) - .75 Units via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Unit via Bet365 Sportsbook
Alec Bohm 2+ Hits (+155)
The Phillies have been one of the best lineups in baseball this year, and Bohm has been at the heart of everything they’ve been trying to do. The fifth-year third baseman leads all of baseball in doubles this year with 27, and he’s sitting 15th in batting average despite having more plate appearances than nine of the 14 guys in front of him. Over the last week, Bohm has a healthy 1.032 OPS, and he has eight hits over that stretch.
On the year, Bohm has specifically hit right-handed pitchers very well with a .328 average and a .899 OPS compared to a .255 average with a .736 OPS against lefties. On the hill for the Detroit Tigers today is righty Casey Mize. Similar to Bohm, Mize has been worse against righties than he has been against lefties. He’s allowing righties to bat .326 against him with .805 OPS while holding lefties to a .248 average with a .677 OPS. There are too many strong hitters in this Phillies lineup for Mize to avoid, and I think Bohm is going to be able to take advantage of that in this one.
Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+160)
This will be our third time this season going to the Profar well, and we’ll be looking to break the 1-1 tie in our favor. Profar has continued to be one of the most consistent hitters in all of baseball. On the year, he’s 15th in OPS, and he’s leading the league in on-base percentage at .413 while also leading the league in games played. Over his last 28 days, Profar has 28 RBIs, and, on the year, he has continued to absolutely crush left-handed pitching.
Profar has a .357 batting average to go with his 1.020 OPS against lefties, and he has the chance to get our revenge on Corbin who’s on the bump for the Washington Nationals tonight. Against righties, Corbin is allowing them to bat .306 with an OPS of .897, and 11 of his 12 home runs allowed have come to right-handed batters. They’ve also generated 38 of the 49 runs that he’s allowed in his 15 starts. I think Profar and the Padres are set for a big night against a pitcher that is prime for some regression.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.