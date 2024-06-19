Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ketel Marte, J.D. Martinez on Wednesday
It’s been a rough start to the week, but we’re trying to simplify things a bit today. We have two hitting props lined up for today. The first will be from the Arizona Diamondbacks with Ketel Marte getting the nod, and the second is going to the New York Mets and J.D. Martinez getting some attention after his strong stretch he’s had of late.
We had a similar story to Monday yesterday. Jazz Chisolm struck out two different times on the day, and he finished with just one hit in a game where his team put up nine runs and had five different players finish with multiple hits. In Baltimore, Adley Rutschman got two hits on the day, but both of them came with no runners on base. It’s hard to drive in runs when the guys in front of you can’t do their part.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 59-58-1 (+18.02 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ketel Marte 2+ Hits (+155) - .75 Units via Bet365 Sportsbook
- J.D. Martinez O0.5 RBIs (+130) - 1 Unit via FanDuel Sportsbook
Ketel Marte 2+ Hits (+155)
Marte had a bit of a down month in May, but he’s been turning things around in the month of June. Since the calendar turned, he’s batting .360 with a 1.108 OPS. Of the 12 full games that he’s played this month, he’s gotten multiple hits in seven of those outings. Marte also falls into the same bucket as the majority of switch hitters with a preference towards hitting certain pitchers. Against righties, he’s batting .249 with a .677 OPS this year. Against lefties, those numbers jump to .343 with a 1.167 OPS.
Marte’s matchup for today is Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals, and it’s a matchup that Marte has had a lot of success against in the past. In 10 career plate appearances against Corbin, Marte is 5-for-9 with two home runs and a double against him. Corbin has struggled against hitters on both sides of the plate this year, but righties especially have fared well against him. They’re batting .313 with a .920 OPS. Lefties aren’t far behind at .323 and .877, but there are a lot of factors working in Marte’s favor today.
J.D. Martinez O0.5 RBIs (+130)
There hasn’t been a better team in baseball over the last week than the Mets, so that means this is probably a mistake. Despite that, I love the spot that we’re getting for Martinez tonight. Over the last week, Martinez is sixth in baseball with a 1.330 OPS, and he’s tied for fourth in the league with nine RBIs over that span. Martinez has been rather consistent for the Mets this year, although he’s been especially strong against left-handed pitchers. Against lefties, he’s batting .340 with a 1.021 OPS compared to a .273 and .811 line against righties.
On the bump for the Texas Rangers tonight is going to be Andrew Heaney. Heaney’s ERA of 4.19 is only slightly higher than last season’s mark of 4.15, but he’s gotten worse in several areas. He’s striking out hitters nearly a full strikeout worse per nine innings, and he’s also allowing almost a full hit per nine innings more over last year. Martinez has enjoyed this matchup in the past. In 15 plate appearances, Martinez is 4-for-11 with two home runs against him. Batting in the fourth slot gives him a couple of extra runners on base, and I think he can generate at least one RBI in this spot tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.