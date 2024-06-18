Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jazz Chisolm, Adley Rutschman on Tuesday
We have two more hitting props lined up for today as we look to bounce back from yesterday’s disappointing performance. The first is looking at Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisolm Jr. while the second is going back to a familiar face from a couple of weeks ago from the Baltimore Orioles in catcher Adley Rutschman.
It was an unfortunate start to the week yesterday. Brandon Marsh had two hits on the day, including one with a runner on second base, but that runner was unable to score. His other hit came with no one on base. Christian Yelich just couldn’t find his way on base yesterday, and that’s all it took to give us the loss. He went 0-for-4, and he was one of just two Milwaukee Brewers to fail to reach base at least once yesterday.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 59-56-1 (+19.27 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Jazz Chisolm Jr. 2+ Total Bases (+150) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+200) - .50 Units Bet365
Jazz Chisolm Jr. 2+ Total Bases (+150) DraftKings
For the first time this season, we’re looking at Chisolm, and, considering the tear he has been on recently, he’s earned the attention. Over the last week, he’s 15th in baseball with a 1.220 OPS while batting .455 over that span.
He’s registered 10 hits during that time, and he’s cleared this line in three of his last four full games. On the year, he has identical batting averages against left and right-handed pitchers this year, but, against righties, his OPS is nearly 100 points higher as it sits at .816 compared to .728.
Chisholm’s matchup for today is one that he’s had a decent amount of success against in the past in Lance Lynn of the St. Louis Cardinals. In six career plate appearances against Lance, Chisholm is 4-for-6 with a home run to his name. Lance has been a bit up and down this season for St. Louis, but he has settled in of late.
Despite that, he’s still gotten knocked around a bit by lefties this year. He’s allowed a .266 batting average with a .777 OPS to lefties while holding righties to a .219 average with a .613 OPS. Jazz should be leading off tonight, and he has loved this matchup in the past. This is a great spot for him at this price.
Adley Rutschman O0.5 RBIs (+200) Bet365
We got bit in the butt by Rutschman a couple of weeks ago. Adley had a hit on the day and no RBIs, and he proceeded to come out the next day and slug two home runs. We’re going with a similar line of thinking though for today’s play.
Switch hitters generally have one side of the plate that they fare better, and Adley is no different. Against left-handed pitchers, Rutschman is batting .421 with a 1.145 OPS. Against righties, those numbers drop to .228 with a .651 OPS. Adley has been in a slump over the last couple of weeks, but he’s due for a bounceback in a matchup he’s loved in the past.
The New York Yankees are sending lefty Nestor Cortes to the mound for tonight’s contest. While Nestor has had a decent amount of success against other members of the Orioles’ lineup, Rutschman has not fit that bill. In 15 plate appearances against Cortes, Adley is 8-of-15 against him. Nestor falls into a similar category as Jazz where he has similar batting averages allowed against each side.
However, righties are carrying a .705 OPS against him while lefties are at just .567 this year. This is a great spot for Adley, and I like him to bounce back tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.